SCOTTVILLE — Gateway to Success Academy students in Jim Dennis’ fundraising elective class are working hard again this year to help raise funds for Connexion Point, a substance abuse recovery and treatment center located in Ludington.
Dennis said initially the class was geared toward raising funds for the Haunted Hayride.
“Last year, the Haunted Hayride raised $4,500 for Connexion Point,” Dennis said. “That is a lot of funds to lose this year. We know a lot of organizations are having that problem this year, but we want to help out Connexion Point like we did last year.”
Dennis said his class wants to try to make up some of those funds that are being lost with its Dried Hydrangeas Fundraiser.
“We are looking to raise somewhere around $150,” Dennis said.
Some the students in this class last week loaded up his truck with scrap metal and took it to Padnos and got $17.
“That kind of got us started with the fundraising,” he said.
The dried hydrangeas fundraiser is going on through Oct. 30 and taking place at the school located at 526 North Scottville Road between 3:05 and 3:30 p.m.
The arrangements were all put together by the in-person learners in Dennis’ classroom. Arrangements come in small, medium and large and the suggested price for small is $5, medium is $10 and large is $15.
Dennis said that part of his class entails that all 10 students come up with a fundraising project, create a poster for the project, come up with a description of what they would do and how they would raise the money.
Marina Biritz, a sophomore who is doing virtual learning this year, is in the class.
“I took the class because I thought it would be fun and I could help others out,” she said. “It helps people who are in addiction treatment.”
Biritz said she is learning a lot about how fundraisers work and is looking to being able to put what she has leaned to practice, more than likely with animals.
“I wanted to help out this year with the Haunted Hayride,” said Antonio Guertin.
He said he has learned a lot from Dennis on how fundraising works and is looking forward to a fundraiser he thought of to help veterans.