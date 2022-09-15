PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Gateway to Success ninth and 10th graders spent part of their morning touring a handful of food trucks at the 10 Spot on Thursday, the start to the 29 students’ project this term that relates culture and food.
Thursday was the launch for the students’ term project, which is to create a recipe, according to Andy Hamilton, high school English and social studies teacher.
Hamilton said Thursday was about talking with the food truck owners, getting a tour of the trucks and learning how the trucks are operated.
The focus of the project is to learn about migration. What migration is and why humans do it, Hamilton said.
“When people migrate, they bring a lot of things with them from their culture and part of that culture is food. We are going to learn about what it is like to be a migrant, through the stories of food.”
“We are studying migration and the reasons why people migrate,” said Bucky Roessler, a sophomore at G2S. “The food aspect of the project has a lot to do with the different cultures around the world.”
She said for the project the students will pick a culture and study why they migrated to places. The students will end up picking a dish from that culture and make it, ultimately creating a recipe.
Roessler said Thursday It was a great honor to be able to tour the food trucks as well as eat lunch on Thursday.
“Our school really does give us a lot of nice opportunities like this. I absolutely love it,” she said. “(At) other public schools, this is not a normal thing, being able to come here and see (learn) how they operate in a food truck. This is not something kids our age get to do.”
Hamilton is hoping the project will put the students in the migrants’ shoes and they will be creating their own recipe from that inspiration.
Josiah Coates, owner of Lakeside Wiener Wagon & BBQ, got on board with the project and offered an overview of trucks, how the process of a food truck works and the process of owning a food truck.
Coates said some of the truck owners and their staff will be mentors with the students working with them through the process.
“Whenever you can give information or knowledge that you have about a subject to others is a great thing,” he said. “Coming from someone who just flat-out loves food, I want the next generation of kids to come out and cook really good food. This will hopefully spark something (an interest) that they did not even know was there.”
Isabel Rosas of Chavela’s Tacos, said she would have loved to have an opportunity like the one students from G2S had on Thursday.
“Giving kids an opportunity to see all of the different things that they can go into is really awesome.”