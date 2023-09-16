SCOTTVILLE — Hundreds packed State and Main streets in downtown Scottville ob Saturday for the third annual Scottville Fall Celebration on Saturday.
Activities included everything from live music by the Scottville Clown Band, Whiskey Rebels, kids games, to food and craft vendors. A rubber duck race was included starting at Scottville Riverside Park and the crowning of 2023 Miss Mason County.
Four contestants competed on stage on Saturday in an opening dance number in front of hundreds of people.
The contestants competed in two other events on stage the interview and the evening gown and personal speech competition.
In between the onstage events the princess candidates were interviewed and crowned.
With the final tally in from the three judges Joe Knowles, Nancy Sorenson and Jamie Spore, the 2023 Miss Mason County was crowned.
This year’s Miss Mason County is Genevieve Lux, with the first runner-up going to Jayden Baker.
Miss Mason County Committee Chair Kathy Dumas said all for contestants, Lux, Baker, Abigail Ashley and Abby Fay are all sweet and very personable.
“I can’t imagine how hard of a decision it must have been for judges,” she said. “They were so personable and they were able to relate to each other and were forming in their conversations with the judges.”
Dumas was very happy with the turn out for Saturday’s event.
“We are so thankful for the Scottville Optimists who are the sponsors for both the Miss Mason County and princess pageants,” she said.
First runner-up Baker said she felt a rush emotions when she heard her named called.
“I felt excited and grateful, I was sorta crying,” she said.
Baker remembers competing in the princess pageant as a little girl.
“I thought I was going to hate it, but I ended up loving it. I am not put on a dress kind of girl but every once and a while I like to put on a gown. To compete in the Miss Mason County was a good opportunity,” Baker said.
Baker said she is looking forward to the upcoming year going to events with Lux and being in the community.
Winner Lux said she was surprised, a little over whelmed excited and happiness, just a lot of emotions.
“I decided to run for the pageant to get out of my comfort zone,” she said.”I love my community, and I want to do as much as I can to help it and I thought this would help with that.”
She’s looking forward to see what the next year will bring.