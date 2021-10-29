Students at Ludington Area Catholic School dressed from pirates and skeletons to Jedi masters to ring masters and everything in between for Friday’s second annual trunk-or-treat event.
The trunk-or-treat Halloween party in the schools parking lot started last year as a result of COVID-19.
“We were not allowed to let anyone in the building last year during the pandemic,” Jan Bigalke, Ludington Area Catholic principal, said. “The event was such a success last year, we decided to try it again this year. It does take a lot of stress off of having the traditional classroom parties.”
She said there are still cider and donuts, games and movies in the classrooms, but because of the feedback from parents and students they decided to continue with the trunk-or-treat this year.
“I think we are making this an annual event,” she said.
Bigalke said the parent participation has been wonderful, there are 23 stations with parents handing out candy, bags of chips and apples this year.
She said many of the parents decorated with a theme in mind for the event.
“It is a nice feeling to know that parents are very supportive of the school and their students’ education,” she said. “This is fellowship for the parents, and it is just nice to get everyone together during this time.”
Bigalke said LAC will be represented today at the downtown Ludington trick-or-treating from 2 to 4 p.m.