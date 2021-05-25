SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central High School has selected Ryland Gigante as the recipient of its All-Around Senior award for 2021.
The award was announced and presented during a ceremony Tuesday afternoon at Spartan Community Field, with a small gathering of students and parents on hand.
High school teacher Thia Dugger presented the award. When introducing Gigante, she lauded not only his academic and extracurricular achievements, but also his kindness, compassion and empathy for others.
“This young man truly is an overall senior, so much so that I’m not sure where to start,” Dugger said. “He’s a great person — a great human being. In the years I’ve known him, I’ve never seen him treat anyone with anything other than kindness and respect. He’s a calm, capable and unassuming leader. His skills in the classroom extend to every discipline, and in his chosen field of performing arts, his talents and achievements are unequaled.”
Dugger noted Gigante’s achievements in theater, music and forensics, emphasizing his many lead roles in MCC stage productions as well as his commitment to MCC’s award-winning jazz band, marching band and concert band lineups during his school career.
She noted that Gigante has also been a National Honor Society member and an H.G. Bacon Award winner every year he’s been eligible.
He’s class president and homecoming king as well.
In forensics, Gigante has been a state champion three times over.
“It would be four (times), if it hadn’t been for COVID,” Dugger said, referencing the 2020 season, which was largely canceled due to the pandemic.
Gigante received his most recent first-place forensics trophy in early May. He didn’t seem to miss a beat as a result of the missed season, and even with the limitations of performing his dramatic interpretation piece virtually this year, he still managed to excel.
Gigante said it was nice to be recognized not just for his hard work and achievements, but it’s even more rewarding to know that his strong character had a positive impact on his teachers and fellow students.
“It feels great,” he said. “Even if you’re not the smartest, it just feels good to be noticed for being a good person through and through. I think that’s just the nicest thing you can do, and I feel amazing.”
After graduating with his classmates on Friday, Gigante will attend the University of Michigan, where he will continue to study acting and performing arts.
“I’m glad you’ll experience how great it is to be a Michigan Wolverine,” Dugger said.