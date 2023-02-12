The Ludrock concert series is resurrecting another of its long-delayed events in April, when Girls Rock will return to the stage for the first time since 2019.
Ludrock founder Ed Santarelli stated on Saturday that the Girls Rock concert — Ludrock’s salute to “girl power,” and women musicians in the community — is slated to make its in-person comeback Saturday, April 29 at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St. Santarelli told the Daily News on Sunday that he’s excited about the concert’s return.
“I think it’s going to be fantastic,” he said. “It’s always had a big turnout, and the community’s always responded. I’m looking forward to it.”
Santarelli said the concert’s “premise remains the same,” with a lineup consisting of women and girls who perform, speak or tell stories.
He said he “just started working on the lineup,” and that he has some potential acts for the concert “on the hook,” but he hasn’t finalized anything, so he’s waiting to release the names of the artists.
Santarelli added that the concert will be free, and that the Zonta Club of Ludington is sponsoring the event. Santarelli encouraged women and girls interested in performing to contact him via Facebook.
“If someone’s got a unique story celebrating women and wants to perform, they can get in touch with me,” he said.
Fans should “stay tuned for more details,” according to a post on Ludrock’s Facebook page. Though the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of many Ludrock concerts — and the delay of the planned 10th-anniversary finale of the summer Ludrock Music & Friends festival — Girls Rock endured in some fashion. It was held in a virtual capacity in 2021 and 2022. Other Ludrock events were called off entirely until the Halloween-themed Night of Fright concert returned in October. Night of Fright 8 marked the first Ludrock event in three years, and Girls Rock will be the second.
The 10th and final summer Ludrock concert won’t be far behind; it’s set to take place July 8-9 at Ludington’s Waterfront Park. Santarelli said Ludrock is seeking sponsors and performers for the summer concert, and that anyone interested in participating should contact him via Facebook.