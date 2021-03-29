Girls Rock is going virtual.
The annual Ludrock concert, which promotes a message of women’s empowerment through music, was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. But Girls Rock is making its return on April 24, with a new format to accommodate lingering restrictions and safety concerns surrounding the pandemic.
Girls Rock will start at noon, streaming on Ludrock’s Facebook page, YouTube and the Ludington Area Center for the Arts website at www.ludingtonartscenter.org.
According to Ludrock founder Ed Santarelli, the concert will feature entries from at least 17 women musicians — possibly more. The lineup won’t be finalized until March 31.
Santarelli said the idea to pivot to a virtual concert came from Andy Skinner, executive director of the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, the traditional venue for Girls Rock.
“I hadn’t really thought about it until Andy asked if we’d considered (having the show in a virtual format),” Santarelli said.
He said he looked back at the success of LACA’s Home for the Holidays program, and its recent play, “10 Ways to Survive Life in a Pandemic,” both of which were both held virtually.
“They were awesome… so I thought we’d give it a shot,” Santarelli said. “We sent out some feelers, and got some really good responses.”
The result will be similar to a variety TV show. Video submissions will be edited together and screened for viewers at home, with a to-be-determined host.
“We’re going to take all the videos and create a show,” Santarelli said. “So far we’ve had pretty good responses, and we’ll only have more as the deadline approaches.”
The concert will feature performances from some Ludrock and Girls Rock alums, like Babe Ruthless and Taylor Makowicki, as well as some newcomers like Gypsy Rose and Ashley Youngstrom.
Video submissions have also been received from Zonta Club of Ludington, and others.
Santarelli said a portion of the event will be devoted to discussing the effects of COVID-19, including remembering some of those who lost their lives to the virus.
Time will also be reserved for celebrating women’s achievements from the past 12 months.
Santarelli said he wrote to Vice President Kamala Harris and asked for her to submit a message for a segment devoted to women’s firsts in 2020. He hasn’t heard back yet, but he’s holding out hope.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the U.S. Supreme Court justice who passed away in September 2020, will be honored as well, according to Santarelli.
Girls Rock is the only Ludrock event currently scheduled to resume in 2021, but Santarelli said the spirit of the concert is an important one to maintain.
“It’s about showcasing the local talent, and the message (of) girl power. Having that message is important,” he said. “I think it’s something people will look forward to and enjoy. And hopefully next year we can do it live again.”
As for the postponed 10th and final Ludrock Music and Friends concert, originally planned for summer 2020, Santarelli said he’s not sure when that will actually take place, given the ongoing pandemic, but he has no intention of giving up on it.
“We definitely still want to do that, and we’re going to do that,” he said. “I don’t know when it’s going to be, but we’re not going to disappear without at least having one big send-off.”