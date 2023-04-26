David Glancy was named by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to be the next Lake County Probate Court judge, the governor’s office announced Wednesday afternoon.
Glancy is taking over for Judge Mark Wickens, who recently retired. According to a press release, Glancy will begin his term May 8, and it will last through noon, Jan. 1, 2025.
The Daily News was unable to reach Glancy for comment.
“I am humbled and honored to receive Gov. Whitmer’s appointment to the Lake County Trial Court bench. I am committed to upholding the law and ensuring each case is decided in fair and impartial manner,” Glancy stated in the release. “I look forward to continuing my work and service for the people of Lake County.”
Glancy previously was a magistrate and Friend of the Court referee in Lake County, and he was in the position since 2021. Prior to that, Glancy was an attorney with The Running Wise Law Firm and Nicholson & Krusniak, representing clients in general civil, criminal and family matters. He also owned and managed the Glancy Law Office in Ludington for 10 years.
He earned his bachelor’s degree from Hope College and his juris doctorate from Michigan State University College of Law.
Glancy was one of judicial appointments made by Whitmer. She also appointed Julie Gafky to the 10th Circuit Court in Saginaw County.