Charlotte Glanville, who will be a 2020 graduate of Ludington High School, was named a 2020 National Merit Scholar.
Glanville learned back in September that she was one of approximately 16,000 National semifinalists for the award.
Glanville, who was dual-enrolled at both Ludington High School and West Shore Community College, said she was excited to named National Merit Scholar.
She will attend Northwestern University to study bio-medical engineering. She is looking into the field of prosthetics.
Glanville will receive a four-year National Merit Scholarship worth $500 a year.
Glanville was also named the outstanding math and science student her senior year during a video award presentation that was posted on the school’s website last week. She was president of the National Honor Society, finalist for the All-Around Senior and an Alpha Grad. Glanville also was a member of the cross country team.
“We are super-proud of Charlotte and all the hard work that she has put into her entire career,” said Steve Forsberg, Ludington High School assistant principal. “She is a kid that not only has her natural talents and gifts, but she is an extremely hard worker. She is very dedicated to her studies and the school and she has a leadership role in the National Honor Society.”
Glanville applied for the scholarship during her junior year and she was one of more than 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered into the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. The test serves as an initial screening of program entrants.
The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. The number of semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.
To become a finalist, the student and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application in which information about the student’s academic record, their participation in school and community activities, their demonstration of their leadership abilities, their employment and their honors and awards.
The semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.