SCOTTVILLE — The Mason County Central High School Class of 2020 ended a trying year on a celebratory note Friday during a “drive-in” graduation ceremony in the high school parking lot.
The non-traditional commencement was a matter of necessity due to COVID-19, which limited the final year at MCC for more than 70 Spartans. However, school officials wanted to ensure that seniors still got a fitting farewell in a safe, socially distant ceremony.
Seniors and immediate family members gathered in their vehicles. With their cars parked, and radios tuned in to 94.9 WKZC, which was broadcasting the ceremony, students observed the closest thing possible to a traditional commencement.
The parking lot was filled with more than 100 decorated cars and trucks, and balloons including Spartan heads, silver “2020” bobbed in the wind, as the sun shined down on the pavement. The boasting giant novelty graduation caps, balloons in the shape of Spartan heads and reading
High School Principal Jeff Tuka welcomed seniors and their families. He encouraged those in attendance to honk their horns — a substitute for applause — for speakers and graduates, and the crowd obliged, with horns from rows and rows of vehicles sounding back to welcome the speakers, who stood on a small stage in front of the high school.
A student welcome speech was given by student senate secretary Hannah Knizacky and treasurer Genna Dyga. They thanked their fellow graduates as well as teachers, coaches and advisors.
“Thank you for keeping everything in order, as well as keeping us safe and motivated. With your help, teachers were able to teach us without distractions, and students were always able to count on you during rough times,” Dyga said. “Fellow graduates, thank you for some unforgettable years. … I know you’re all going to do some amazing things one day, and I wish you all the best for the future that lies ahead.”
Knizacky expressed gratitude for the thought and consideration put into helping students feel honored through the Adopt-a-Senior Facebook page, and the signs celebrating the Class of 2020 throughout the City of Scottville and beyond.
“Sadly, since we were not able to experience a lot of the traditional events and gatherings for seniors this year, the work everyone did to make every individual here feel special did not go unnoticed,” Knizacky said. “We are very grateful for everything you have done for us students and our school.”
MCC Superintendent Jeff Mount welcomed students with words of pride and encouragement.
Mount said he believes there’s “a bright future” in store for the Class of 2020, though he acknowledged the turbulent year.
“It would be negligent of me to not recognize these strange times we are living in right here and now. Heck, we are having graduation in the school parking lot for God’s sake,” Mount said.
“And yes, COVID-19 has proven to be highly contagious. But you know what else is contagious? Kindness, patience, love and a positive attitude. Don’t wait to catch them from others — be the carrier.”
Mount underscored the added responsibility that comes with taking the next step into adulthood — be it in college, family life or the workforce.
“From here forward, from this night on, you are in charge. You are responsible for your results,” Mount told graduates. “It’s not your parents, your past relationships, your job, the economy, the weather, COVID-19, an argument or your age that is to blame. From here going forward, you and only you are responsible for every decision and choice you make — period.”
He reminded graduates to take stock of what matters most in life, and to move forward with grace, compassion and strength.
“All the things you’ve collected along the way will pass to someone else… Your grudges, resentments, frustrations and jealousies will finally disappear,” Mount said. “What will matter is every act of integrity, compassion, courage or sacrifice that enriched, empowered or encouraged others to emulate your example.
“Class of 2020, I challenge each of you to choose to live a life that matters. When you walk off this stage with your diploma in hand, choose to take that first step toward success. Choose to go forth with the intentions of becoming a complete person — one with unswerving integrity, pulsating energy and rugged determination.”
The student address was given by Grace VanDyke and Rachel Miller, class president and vice-president, respectively.
They spoke about the uncertainty and shock of having their senior year abruptly cut off when face-to-face instruction was suspended, and later canceled for the year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
They encouraged their fellow graduates to live each day to the fullest.
“I don’t think we can wait until tomorrow to have the best day of our lives. Do it today. Make every day as good as you can… Follow your passions. Be a leader. Lend a hand. Do what makes you happy,” they said. “Most importantly, never, ever, take a single day for granted.”
Over the radio, a rendition of the class song — Queen’s “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” — was played. Tuka lamented the fact that the band couldn’t perform live per tradition, but congratulated graduating musicians on receiving top marks in competitions throughout the pas four years.
Counselor Joan Vidak announced the scholarship winners, commending graduates on persevering with scholarship applications despite the tricky circumstances presented by the school year.
“This year’s graduating class has had more challenges than most. One of those struggles was submitting scholarships, but you managed, sending forms in via mail, messenger, text and email,” she said.
In total, MCC’s Class of 2020 earned more than $1.25 million in funds for college.
“Each of you have worked hard for this moment and I have no doubt you will be successful in whichever path you choose to take,” Vidak said. “I look forward to hearing about your continued accomplishments.”
Seniors lined up in sections to receive their diplomas from when their names were called.
“I present, the class with class — and the class of the year — the Mason County Central gradating class of 2020,” Tuka said.
Horns roared and confetti launched into the air in response.
It wasn’t a traditional ceremony, but the message was one of optimism for the future, which Mount addressed in his closing remarks.
“Go forth Spartans, and succeed,” Mount said. “It has been both an honor and a privilege.”
And “go forth” they did, as, following the ceremony, decorated vehicles made their way though Scottville in a celebratory parade procession, and horns sounded throughout the city as the newly graduates celebrated.