About 100 people gathered at the steps of the Mason County Courthouse Thursday to pray for the government, law enforcement agencies, educational institutions and more during Ludington’s observation of the National Day of Prayer.
The ceremony started with a song by the choir from Covenant Christian School.
Then the Rev. Henrik Lidman of Prayer and Praise Assembly of God led the service itself, greeting worshipers as the prayer got underway shortly after noon.
Lidman said he was grateful for the mild conditions.
“The weather is beautiful,” he said, with arms outstretched and a smile on his face.
Lidman introduced Ludington Mayor Mark Barnett, who, for the first time, read an official proclamation declaring that the day would be observed as National Day of Prayer at the city level, just as the president and governor do each year ahead of the first Thursday in May.
“What a powerful thing,” Lidman said of the proclamation. “When that happens, it’s an approval that goes over our city and that changes things. Another thing that changes things is the word of God.”
Lidman told attendees God’s word would be read “over our county and over our city” during the service — and so it was, as multiple guests took to the podium to pray for various causes.
Prayers were read for the state and local government, the federal government, the military, local churches and ministries, local schools, elected officials and first responders.
Sheriff Kim Cole led the prayer for the sheriff’s office as well as area police departments, firefighters, EMTs, doctors and nurses, closing his remarks by saying.
Cole closed his remarks by asking God to “bless this nation and bless this county.”