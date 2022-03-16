For Pastor Dave Goehmann coming to Ludington was like coming home, he is originally from the state.
Goehmann is the lead pastor at St. Johns Lutheran Church of Ludington. He and his family moved to the area in September from Norfolk, Nebraska, where he was a pastor for a church in a town with about 30,000 people.
“It is nice to be home,” he said.
One of the big draws to Ludington was the lake and the surrounding area.
Goehmann is 45 and is married to Heidi, and they have four children Macee, Jonah, Jyuva and Zeke.
“I felt like Ludington was unique in terms that is has a summer influx of people, which is unique. I like that kind of ministry where it is an opportunity to get visitors to your church and trying to making connections with them along the way,” he said.
Goehmann said he has always had a special place in his heart for the youth of the church and is looking forward to the opportunity to build the youth programming back up to where it once was.
“St. John’s used to be known for their children’s’ ministry,” Goehmann said. “It was a thriving program in the past, and I am hoping to resurrect those programs.”
He said they would have to be updated and modernized because of the changing culture.
“Those are some of the exciting challenges that I saw coming in,” he said. “There are a lot of things that the church needed to do to bring it into the modern century.”
He had a list of items he was hoping to accomplish within the church community when he arrived last September
Since his arrival in September he has gotten started with building a new website for the church, new monitors were set up in the sanctuary along with live-streaming camera equipment.
“I was surprised to be able to get all of that done,” he said. “I did not expect it all to go that quickly but that is the way that God made it happen.”
Being back in Michigan allows for his family to get together more often. His parents and one sister live in Rogers City, he has a sister in Grand Rapids and a brother in the Detroit area.
He said it was nice to be back in the state. There is some separation from family but to have them closer than in Nebraska was good.
Some of his hobbies include traveling, hockey, hunting and he is a certified forest therapy guide and is hoping to one day lead forest walks in Ludington and the surrounding areas.
Goehmann said the transition has been smooth both professionally with the church and with his family adjusting to the area.
He is looking forward to ministering to not only his church family but to the influx of visitors to the area for the summer.
To get to know him on a more personal level the church offers coffee with Goehmann and that can be scheduled either with Goehmann or through the church on its website.