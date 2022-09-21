SCOTTVILLE — Amid plumes of smoke, spraying saw dust, stacks of wheat and a cacophony of motors at work, hundreds of students made their way around the Western Michigan Old Engine Club grounds Wednesday for the club’s annual education day event.
About 350 elementary and middle school kids from several west Michigan school districts explored the grounds, learning about machine equipment of yore and what life was like for rural folks more than a century ago.
Marri Olmsted, chair of the event, said part of the purpose of education day is to “emphasize kind of how easy (people) have it now compared to what it was like back then.”
“Sometimes you didn’t get an education — you had other things that had to get done for your family to function throughout the year,” Olmsted said.
Old Engine Club members love having an opportunity to share their passion and demonstrate their knowledge to kids, according to Olmsted.
“It takes you back to days gone by,” she said. “I’m not sure who loves it more — the young kids or the older gentlemen, because they do thrive on this.”
Visitors enjoyed the experience, too.
Kathleen McDonald, a Mason County Eastern teacher who supervising a group of fifth-graders, said it was like “going back in time.”
“We found out how corn is ground, how it’s picked, how the grain is cut off the cob and everything. … Kids don’t really realize the end process they see in the store begins with a stalk of corn,” McDonald said. “And it’s that way all around.
“We saw old engines that are doing oil drilling — the old gasoline-operated engines. That’s how the oil and gas industry started in Michigan.”
McDonald said many of the kids in attendance — being from rural areas — are already familiar with the basics of farming, but Wednesday’s event gave them a chance to see its “origin,” from “when people were first settling here.”
Haley Sherman, one of the students in McDonald’s group, said the highlight of the day was seeing Ron Soberalski’s horses at work, demonstrating how farmers got things done prior to the use of modern engines.
Sherman added that she also enjoyed seeing apple-grinding, trying corn muffins — “They were delicious,” she said — and just about everything else the club had to offer.
“It was pretty nice. I’m not going to lie,” she said.
Between horse-pulling demonstrations, Soberalski said the Old Engine Club takes pride in offering insights about agricultural history to kids.
“The club is starting to emphasize education, not just old tractors,” he said. “They’ve got the sawmills — how often does a kid get a chance to see a sawmill operate? — and the kids have never seen a real mower before, so it’s pretty cool. The (kids) really absorb a lot.”
Fred Silvas, a former president of the Old Engine Club who was showing students how oil was drilled before the advent of the electric motor, said the education day is about “old geezers teaching the younger generation how it was over 150 years ago.”
“We demonstrate this so they know what it was like in the past,” he said.
Gesturing to the club’s oil field engine display, Silvas said, “Before the electric motors, they developed these engines to power oil wells,” adding that 42-gallon wooden barrels were used to transport the oil, “not 55-gallon drums like everyone assumes.”
Tom Story ran the grain sorting station, where kids learned to operate old corn-shelling equipment.
“It’s just to see what was done in the olden days, I guess you could say,” he said of the event. “The simple way they did it and how much work goes into shelling the corn and cleaning the grain, and all the different things they had to do.
“It gives (kids) an idea of how things were done in the past.”