The curb was better than a picnic table for Roslyn and Colon Wilcox on Saturday. At least it was closer, one only needed to sit down.
It was in the shade, too, so no one else would bother to sit close by and best of all, they could drop icy bits and itty bitty pieces of ice onto the pavement and no one would pay them a never-no-mind.
And so there they sat, 9-year-old Roslyn and her 5-year-old brother, taking in as much as their cooling treat on a hot summer day that two youngsters could take in – Roslyn savoring her strawberry-flavored treat and Colton his grape prize.
Their father, Keith Wilcox of Portland, stood nearby.
“We’re just sitting here, relaxing,” the elder Wilcox said. “It’s pretty neat sitting here, my wife is out doing the shopping and we’re just doing this.”
And if just sitting on the curb and slurping on some flavored ice at the 40th Gold Coast Artisan Fair held in the Ludington Rotary Park, well, that was okay, too. For little Roslyn and Colon, it was the perfect way to spend the perfect day.
The artisan fair, with 170 or so artists, authors, painters, photographers, jewelers and a canopied community of other crafters creating one of the largest such gatherings in West Michigan — if not the whole state — the past weekend’s event turned out to be one of the best ever.
John Monahan of Big Rapids was kept busy stirring kernels of corn in his over-sized kettle.
“Oh wow, it’s been busy, I can’t keep the corn in the bins it’s going so fast,” said the owner of Happy Jack’s Kettlecorn. “It’s been a real nice crowd. The weather’s been nice, couldn’t ask for a better (weekend).”
As Brenda Scales of Ludington walked toward a bench pulling a small wagon with one hand that was filled with items she had purchased at the artisan fair, and carrying an elephant ear she had just purchased from the bright blue Rotary wagon in her other hand, she talked as she walked.
“I like buying things that are hand-made,” she said. “I like supporting what our local artists make. This is a nice way to get some gifts for the holidays. I’ve been here for a couple hours now and I think after I sit and have this (elephant ear) and some water, I might walk back through to see if I’ve missed anything. This is the best fair I go to every year, I really like it.”
With row after row of canopy-covered craft displays spread out across the downtown park, shoppers were given the chance to buy just about anything that could be imagined: spices, charm and trinkets, cards, etchings, specially-cut Petoskey stones, leather crafts, books, hand-stitched towels and more, books, paintings, carvings and drawings and on and on.
Hosted by the Chamber Alliance of Mason County — it is, in fact, one of the most popular annual events — the Gold Coast Artisan Fair also featured woodwork, metals, clothing, beach glass and so much more.
“They really do it right here,” said Monahan. “The lines can get long but that’s okay — the people are all good. We enjoy coming here, and we’ll be back.”