Everything is coming together for a successful return of the Gold Coast Artisan Fair this weekend.
The event took a year off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers at the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce are optimistic and excited about its return.
“We hope for a huge crowd. We have great weather in the forecast, so we’re hoping that everyone gets something out of it,” said Polly Myer of the Chamber.
The artisan fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Rotary Park.
Myer said this year’s artisan fair will be slightly smaller than it’s been in the past. The event normally features about 170 artists and crafters, but because of the pandemic, some of those vendors still aren’t entirely comfortable with a large-scale group gathering.
However, there will still be about 150 vendors in attendance, offering jewelry, woodworking, clothing, artwork, photography, ceramics and more.
“It will be a little bit smaller this year. But we have some new crafters, so that should be fun,” Myer said. “One of them makes clocks out of pistons and gears and car parts.”
By the time the event was called off in 2020, applications had long since gone out to crafters from 2019, and many had already signed on to come back. Myer said she called up those artisans at the time and asked if they’d be interested in having their applications held until the event could start up again.
She’s glad that a vast majority of them agreed.
“I had more than 90 applicants already signed up for 2020, and probably 75 of those said it was OK hold it (their spots) for 2021, so that’s good,” Myer said.
According to Myer, the Gold Cost Artisan Fair draws between 10,000 and 20,000 people when the weather is good — not too hot, but also not rainy or windy. She said the forecast is looking good for the coming weekend, and conditions are expected to be optimal.
“It looks like it’s going to be in the 70s, and everybody just wants to get out,” Myer said. “We’re hoping that people just want to come and see what there is to see.”
Because of lingering concerns about the coronavirus, Myer said hand-sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the park, and attendees might be asked by vendors to mask up before entering their booths.
Myer said there will be a nice mix of new and returning artists and crafters offering a wide variety of artworks, goods and wares for shoppers to peruse.
Food and beverages will be offered by Cluck Bucket, the Ludington Optimist Club, the Rotary Club and more of the “vendors we always have,” with some new additions, like Ben’s Soft Pretzels.
Todd & Brad Reed Photography, True North Beach Art, Sister Bees, Woodpile Creations, Great Lakes Maritime Artwork, Firehouse Custom Woodworks and American Coot Photography are just a few of the artists, crafters and vendors that will be present.
The Chamber is encouraging people to come check out the artisan fair, even if they’ve never been before. Myer is hoping for a strong turnout since funds from the event go toward business-focused programming in the area.
“It’s one of our biggest fundraisers. It pays for a lot of our business-education stuff and our Lunch & Learn seminars. We’re always looking for a way to bring more people to town to do those,” Myer said. “So come support our crafters.”