The 40th annual Gold Coast Artisan Fair is set to take place this weekend.
The festival, which is hosted by the Chamber Alliance of Mason County, will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Ludington’s Rotary Park.
This year’s event has about the same number of vendors as last year’s event, according to organizer Polly Myer of the chamber.
“The park holds 192 spaces and this year there are roughly 170 vendors,” she said. “Some of those vendors have double booths. We usually have anywhere from 150 to 175 crafters.”
Myer said this particular artisan fair offers a little bit of everything for everyone.
“There are more options with this fair, it is not as exclusive,” she said. “For us if you make it, you can sell it. We get a lot of jewelry vendors you can spend anywhere from $5 to $300 on a bracelet at this fair.”
There will be everything from Petoskey stone jewelry to wooden items to home decor to food dips and sauces and kettle corn.
This year the food vendors include: R&T Colossal food trailer, Road Crew Galley food truck, Rotary Club will have its elephant ear trailer and the Optimist Club will offer hot dogs and brats.
People will see many first time vendors who have never done this fair before according to Myer.
“There are at least a dozen new vendors,” she said. “We have Burnt Bottom Creations with wood turned bowls, a local from the Fountain area who is new this year, plus many more.”
She said the festival is usually a pretty big draw and with the weather looking like it is going to cooperate this weekend that should bring more people out.
“We usually have anywhere from between 10,000 and 20,000 people coming through,” she said. “We’re hoping for a lot of people, because there’s a lot of new stuff to come down and see.”
The artisan fair is a fundraiser for the Alliance of Mason County that helps with programming, according to Myer.
“There’s a wide variety of items, food items, jewelry items, outdoor and indoor home-decor items, children’s and baby toys and clothes,” she said. “If you are looking for anything, there’s plenty of art items — furniture, photography — or if you just want to come get a snack.
For more information, visit www.ludington.org/gold-coast-art-fair/ or see Gold Coast Artisan Fair on Facebook.