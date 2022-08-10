Things are getting back to normal for the 39th annual Gold Coast Artisan Fair, set to take place this weekend.
The festival, which is hosted by the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce, will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Ludington’s Rotary Park.
Last year’s event was slightly scaled down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizer Polly Myer of the chamber said the number of vendors has shot back up, closing in on the pre-COVID average of about 170 exhibitors per year.
“We have 186 spaces for 162 crafters, so we are full and we do have a waiting list,” Myer told the Daily News. “I have a lot of new crafters — there’s at least a dozen new ones who’ve never done our show before — and I have a lot of old ones that haven’t done it in a few years that are coming back.”
Though last year’s event was smaller, there were still several vendors making plans to return and laying the groundwork to get their spots reserved early.
“We had 96 applications (for this year) before the show ended last year,” Myer said. “We’re hoping to see that again.”
Myer said there’s a booth drawing during which vendors can, if they’re selected, reserve free spots for next year’s event.
The festival is traditionally a pretty big draw, according to Myer.
“We usually have anywhere between 10,000 and 20,000 people coming through,” she said. “We’re hoping for a lot of people, because there’s lots of new stuff to come down and check out.”
More people tend to attend when the weather is temperate, she said, adding that good weather conditions are the “best we can hope for” to ensure the festival is a success.
She said there will be some new faces selling outdoor art, and “a couple of local folks that are trying to get their things out there for people to see,” like Lakeshore Abstract Art.
Other vendors include
Crushable Hats Inc., Clock 9 Nine, 4 Paws Pet Supplies, Lela’s Original Kettle Corn, Lake Effect Apiaries, Hoggard Airplane & Crafts, Pam’s Pantry, Bags by Kim and more.
In addition to art, there will be plenty of food fare for attendees.
“We have Great Lakes Freeze Dried Food, and R&T Colossal Kitchen out of Scottville is going to be one of our new food vendors, along with the Rotary Club, the Optimists, Lemon Made and Ben’s Pretzels,” Myer said. “Great Bread Company out of Grand Haven has two booths this year because they did so well last year.”
Myer encouraged people who’ve never attended the fair to come check it out.
“There’s a wide variety of items, food items, jewelry items, outdoor and indoor home-decor items, children’s toys,” she said. “If you’re looking for anything, there’s plenty of art items — furniture, photography — or if you just want to come get a snack.
“Just come check it out, there’s something for everyone, from $5 items to $300 items.”
For more information, visit www.ludington.org/c-events/c-primary-events/c-gold-coast or find the Gold Coast Artisan Fair on Facebook.