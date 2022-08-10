Gold Coast Artisan Fair

Shoppers peruse a jewelry tent at the Gold Coast Artisan Fair in 2021. This year's festival takes place Saturday and Sunday at Ludington's Rotary Park.

 Justin Cooper | Daily News File Photo

Things are getting back to normal for the 39th annual Gold Coast Artisan Fair, set to take place this weekend.

riley@ludingtondailynews.com

843-1122 x309

Trending Food Videos