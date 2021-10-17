More than a dozen beekeepers from across several counties including Mason were on hand to share, not only their harvest, at Saturday’s Sweet Taste of Mason County event at the Ludington Area Senior Center, but also share information and tips on bees, hives, equipment and anything anyone could want to know about the industry.
Michelle Tiles, one of the beekeepers on hand at the event, has two hives in the City of Scottville, and said the event Saturday was to promote the Scottville Beekeepers of Mason County.
“I went into beekeeping mainly because I love to garden. I have a large vegetable garden every year, and I wanted to have bees to pollinate everything,” she said. “I started researching the year prior to getting bees. I read Ed Malkowski’s book, (and) I knew Ed — he was my middle school principal — I told Ed I wanted to be a beekeeper.”
Tiles said after talking with Malkowski, the two teamed up and he began helping Tiles with her quest to raise bees.
“He is my mentor. I call him whenever I have a question about anything or need some advice, and he comes over to help me with my bees,” she said. “As long as Ed is around, I will continue to have bees. I want to have bees forever, but it is very difficult to keep them alive. I am hoping this will be the year that I can successfully winter my bees.”
Tiles said the Scottville Beekeepers of Mason County are a great group of people and they are very willing to help anyone out with their beekeeping needs.
“These people are amazing and have become my friends,” she said.
Fred and Karen Davison of Free Soil, who just began this year with their first hive, came to find out more about the club and see some of the people who helped the two with their bees throughout their first season.
Davison said their first year raising bees was successful.
“I was able to pull about 38-pounds of honey off of one hive. I would consider that a good year,” Davison said. “We are getting ready for winter, and I am here to get a little more information on how to get them through winter. We are looking forward to starting fresh in the spring.”
Kyle Tenney Jr. was probably the youngest beekeeper at the event on Saturday. He just completed his first season of keeping bees and was offering tastes of his honey which had a hint of clover.
Tenney was introduced to beekeeping by his father’s girlfriend, Melanie Bettinger, a member of the Mason County Garden Club, who thought it would be good for him as a kind of therapy but also for the family garden and wildflowers. The family lives north of Scottville and during the year produced a little more than three-gallons of honey.
The club meets on the third Thursday of each month at the Scottville Library, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The group is free to anyone interested in becoming a beekeeper or simply in learning how to best support these vital pollinators in their own gardens.
For more information, contact Lenny at ifneedbee10@gmail.com or visit www.scottvillebeekeepers.org.