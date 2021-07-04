After a year of social distancing and quarantining, everyone was happy to be able to gather and celebrate Sunday during the Ludington Area Jaycees’ Fourth of July Freedom Festival Grand Parade.
It was Ludington’s first Fourth of July Parade since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents and visitors lined the sides of Ludington Avenue for the 1 p.m. parade. A half-hour before the parade, the Freedom Festival 1-Mile Dash took place on the parade route. Members of American Legion Post 76 started off the parade with veterans in uniform marching down the avenue.
“It just feels good seeing everybody getting back out,” Joe Folland, a parade volunteer, said.
Folland and his wife, Laurie, were happy to help set up the parade. As volunteers, they helped stage the floats for the parade entries and direct some traffic. Laurie said the occasion almost felt normal after a year without gathering.
“Hope this parade is safe and it’s a good turnout for the Fourth of July,” Joe said. “I would like to say thank you to all my fellow veterans that served this country.”
Notable parade entries included the Camp Sauble Haunted Prison Cages of Carnage float. Members of the float were dressed in horror attire and interacting with the crowd.
Another float was made by the Michigan General Jural Assembly. Tammy Shoemate, a member of the assembly, said she enjoys the Fourth of July in Ludington because the community gets together. She was happy the town could safely gather again after COVID-19.
“I like getting together with people, people who love our country, people who are just patriotic,” she said.
Andy Hamilton was a part of the Ludington Youth Sailing School parade entry. The 2021 Fourth of July parade was the first for the group. He was glad the weather was nice for the event.
“I’m just really excited that there is a parade again,” Hamilton said. “I grew up here, and this has always been like my favorite holiday. So yeah, we’re excited to be a part of it.”
The SyncWave parade entry featured a surfing penguin, which Ami Jo Voorheis, a member of SyncWave, said was the logo for a Linux system.
“We are doing a surfing penguin because we’re ‘surfing the web for SyncWave,’” she said.
Voorheis said Ludington’s parade always offers plenty of fun for everyone.
“The parade is really exciting because of the neat floats and then the fireworks are always fun,” she said. “There’s lots of people and it’s fun.”
Visitors from across the state came to see the parade. Lorna Cisneros of Howard City was camping with her family in the area. They came to the parade to celebrate the holiday and because Cisnero’s grandson had not been to the Ludington parade.
“We came to see the (Scottville) Clown Band because we haven’t seen them in a long time, so we’re excited about that,” Cisnero said.
Amy Friant of Chicago said she came to the parade because her son was running in the fun run. She and her family recently bought a home in the area, and she was excited to see the parade.
“I just like the hometown feel of it,” she said. “It brings everybody out and together.”
The parade ended at around 2:30 p.m. with the Scottville Clown Band closing out the festivities.
At the conclusion of the parade, the Clown Band veered off to the Ludington Beach House to perform a few celebratory songs for the revelers gathered there. When the band pulled in, band leader George Wilson acknowledged the long gap between public celebrations, and the relief at getting back to normal.
“Where have you been?” Wilson shouted wryly as he greeted the crowd, and hundreds of voices hooted, hollered and cheered in response.
Fireworks closed out the evening at Stearns Park Beach at dusk.