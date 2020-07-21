The body of a 47-year-old Goodrich man who drowned Saturday in Round Lake in Sheridan Township was found Sunday night by recreational boaters.
The victim is identified as Nathan Troy Munsey.
Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole said that Munsey had jumped from a pontoon boat that was returning to shore following an afternoon of boating. Sheriff deputies were called to the scene on the east end of Round Lake at 7:07 p.m. Saturday.
Searchers tried to locate Munsey Saturday night and again on Sunday. Roughly an hour after searchers stopped Sunday was when Munsey was located. Cole said he was found in the area right where he had been reported missing.
“We must’ve passed over him 100 times,” Cole said. “But due to the muddy bottom and weed beds, plus the murkey water, we were unable to find him.
“Sheriff deputies again returned to the scene and recovered the body Sunday evening after he had been found.”
Initially the sheriff’s office marine division and dive team members searched until 2 a.m. on Sunday with no results. They attempted to resume operations at 7 a.m. Sunday. But because of heavy rain and lightning in the area, they were delayed and couldn’t start until 9 a.m.
Cole said searchers, using side-scan SONAR, ran grid patterns throughout the day Sunday. He said divers were deployed any time any potential hit by the radar were indicated.
“Additionally with the cooperation from those on board the pontoon boat, deputies did an analysis of cell phone data in an effort to find the boater’s course of travel,” the sheriff added “Our search efforts were hampered by poor visibility in the water, which at times, was less than one foot.”
The decision was made to pull the boats and the divers out of the water at 8 p.m. Sunday, and they planned on starting again at 7 a.m. Monday. Munsey’s body was found floating on the surface at 9:07 p.m. by the boaters.
The incident will remain under investigation pending the medical examiner’s report according to Cole.
Cole said he was grateful to the residents of Round Lake who stopped by the command center with water and food. He also expressed his thanks to the Salvation Army who provided lunches and dinners for the workers.
In addition to the sheriff’s office responding to the call were the Michigan State Police, Fountain Area Fire and Rescue, the Mason County Emergency Management team, the Free Soil Fire Department, Hamlin Township Fire Department, Life EMS, Department Natural Resources law enforcement officers, the sheriff’s office Victim’s Assistance Unit and the Ludington Police Department.