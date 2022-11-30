Lou Goss was named the 2022 Volunteer of the Year for Habitat for Humanity of Mason County.
Goss and his wife, Anne, reside in Indiana during the winter months, during the warmer months the two would stay on Thunder Lake in Fountain.
The two are no strangers to Mason County. As a child, Anne would vacation in the Hamlin Lake area and Lou started salmon fishing on the Manistee River in the early ’80s. The two camped at Ludington State Park and eventually purchased a home on Thunder Lake.
Goss, who retired in 2013, said from that point on they would stay in the area from May to end of September or start of October.
“We just love the area,” he said. “We love Ludington.”
Goss said he always knew that when he retired he would need to stay busy.
“I have always admired the Habitat for Humanity organization, so I started volunteering in Ludington about four years ago,” he said. “It is a way to connect with the community and give back to it a little bit.”
“Giving back has always been important to me.”
Goss gives back when he is in Indiana. He first started with Habitat for Humanity and now volunteers at an animal rescue program.
“When you retire you have to stay busy, if you just watch television all day you are not going to live very long,” he said.
Goss volunteers in the processing department of the Habitat Re-Store because he likes fixing things.
“I may not always do a very good job of fixing things but I do like doing it,” he said.
Goss also believes the Habitat program is one of the best nonprofits around.
“They provide a real need for some people that just need a little boost up,” he said. “It provides a chance to give back, a chance to keep busy and a chance to fix stuff.”
Goss works two to three days a week at the physical store located at 1916 W. U.S. 10 in Scottville.
Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Jamie Healy said Goss is an incredible worker who brings craftsmanship skills as well as business knowledge to the organization.
“He is an amazing asset to our operation,” she said. “It’s been an honor working with him and getting to know him on a personal level. We are a small organization so it’s hard not to get close to our team members.”
Goss said he is thankful to be named Volunteer of the Year.
“I really appreciate the honor,” he said. “There are a lot more volunteers more worthy than myself.”