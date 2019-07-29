Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for Lake County in response to the county’s request for state assistance to respond to the impacts of heavy rainfall and flooding on July 20.
“Lake County’s first responders and others have done a great job keeping the community safe throughout this emergency,” said Whitmer. “This emergency declaration enables the state to provide personnel, supplies, equipment or other resources as requested by the county to help with recovery efforts.”
By declaring a state of emergency, the governor has made available all state resources in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts in the designated area. The declaration authorizes the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) to coordinate state efforts above and beyond what MSP/EMHSD has already been doing in conjunction with local agencies.
“Our division staff have worked with Lake County Emergency Management throughout this event,” said Capt. Emmitt McGowan, deputy state director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and commander of the MSP/EMHSD. “This ongoing partnership with our local officials ensures we are able to provide needed resources to speed up the recovery.”
On July 20, heavy rainfall and resulting flooding in Lake County damaged infrastructure and private property. The county formally requested a governor’s declaration on July 26.
Lake County declared a local state of emergency on July 22, which activated local emergency response and recovery plans. By requesting a governor’s declaration, the county has determined local resources are insufficient to address the situation and state assistance is required to protect the health, safety and property to lessen or avert the threat of a crisis.