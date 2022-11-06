MANISTEE — Hugs and handshakes were shared at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday morning in Manistee.
So were tears, and whispered memories.
“This donation is in memory of lost loved ones — Jim Cooper, Dale Cooper, Jr., and Christopher Grabowski,” Jim Grabowski said in the minutes before he and his wife, Kathy Grabowski, cut a blue ribbon to officially open the doors on a storage building at The Rec of Sands Park.
“We heard through the grapevine they could use a storage building, mostly for their winter skate park (materials),” Grabowski said of the $11,000 donation the Grabowski and Cooper families made to the recreation facility that caters to youngsters, teens, and more.
“Now, those materials won’t have to be hauled between an off-site storage building, and the skate park (every time the seasons change).”
Linda Chick, president of The Rec, was overjoyed with the donation, and the construction of the storage building that is now located just a snowball’s throw from where the winter skate park will be located.
“We appreciate it, greatly,” Chick said of the Grabowski/Cooper donation. “We serve about 25 teens, every day, year ‘round. To have a storage building like this on-site so we don’t have to haul the (rink) materials to a storage area on the other side of town, is going to be nice.”
Billed as an “after school headquarters,” and “the perfect place for kids and teens between the ages of 10-18 to come and be with friends, play games, and get schoolwork completed … The Rec is well supervised by experienced staff.”
Sands Park has served city residents for several generations.
“Other than the dire need for the (20-foot by 21-foot storage) building, another reason we donated was that park’s history with our community and our family,” said Kathy Grabowski.
“We’d walk up to Sands Parks, it was part of the family our whole life — some of the kids played there, some coached and (our son) Christopher loved to ice skate.”
The Rec has a full concession, where young people can choose from a variety of snacks. It also is equipped with games, wifi, television, outdoor sports equipment. Over the years The Rec has become a true community project, with support being shared by the City of Manistee, the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians and many others — most recently, the Grabowski and Cooper families — to secure equipment and more — and now, a storage building.
The center also can be rented for family events. For more information on The Rec, which is located at 580 Maple Street, go to yourteencenter.org, or call 723-1588.