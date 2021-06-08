O.J. DeJonge Middle School Principal Mike Hart walked around the practice fields and parking lot just outside of the school this week. He was excited for the outgoing eighth graders who will be leaving the school today.
He was excited because they became the 52nd class that had the opportunity to participate in the annual eighth grade camp this year.
Traditionally, eighth graders traveled to Grace Adventures near Silver Lake in Mears. This year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it did not look like the tradition would continue.
But the school district worked with Grace Adventures and they were able to bring the Camp2U program to the middle school for three days to close out the school year.
“We are excited to have an eighth grade camp experience for our students for the 52nd consecutive year,” Hart said. “While it is not the traditional camp experience for students due to COVID restrictions that were in place in the fall, we are grateful for the opportunity to have the Camp2U program from Grace Adventures here on campus during the last few days of school.
Hart said camp’s directors, JR Schoon and Kara Jensen, worked hard with the staff from Grace to provide our students with the best possible experience.
Students spent the last two days moving from one activity to another, a total of 10 were provided by the school and Grace Adventures. The school also provided lunch and a visit from the Krave food truck on Monday, the last full day iOS school for the year.
“Students have the opportunity to participate in a rock climbing wall, laser tag, obstacle courses, tye-dying, the trolleys and many of the other exciting activities that are a part of the normal camp experience,” he said.
Hart wanted to wish the class of 2025 well as they move on to high school and is glad they school was able to provide them with this end of middle school celebration.