Scottville officials on Monday are tasked with filling one vacancy and declaring another, as Commissioner Ryan Graham has submitted his letter of resignation after three years with the city commission.
When commissioners meet at 6 p.m. at City Hall, they are expected to accept Graham’s resignation, and fill the position previously held by Nathan Yeomans, who resigned prior to the Jan. 9 meeting.
Graham, in a letter to dated Jan. 16, stated that he’s been proud to have serve Scottville’s residents since his initial appointment in December 2019. He said his role with the city has been challenging, though, and he alluded to issues with city leaders.
“Being a representative on the city commission has taken a toll on me and my family,” Graham wrote. “I have a professional career ahead of me, and I’m afraid that remaining on the city commission in such a toxic environment created by existing leadership could potentially affect my future in a negative way.”
Graham and Yeomans both repeatedly expressed concerns about a dispute between City Manager Jimmy Newkirk and Matt Murphy, the former police chief, in summer 2022.
The dispute between Newkirk and Murphy divided the commission, leading to the resignation of both Murphy and the city’s former attorney, Carlos Alvarado. It also caused shake-ups among city representatives, with Commissioner Rob Alway in November submitting and later rescinding a resignation letter in which he accused Yeomans, Graham and former commissioner Eric Thue of conspiring to oust Newkirk from his job.
Graham, Yeomans and Thue denied that claim.
Graham stated in his letter that he needs to focus on his wife and three children, adding that he made the decision to resign “with a heavy heart.”
He encouraged the residents of Scottville to volunteer, get involved and to “respect each other and lend a hand to someone in need.”
If Graham’s resignation is accepted, the city will have to appoint a replacement within 30 days. To be eligible, prospective candidates have to be Scottville residents who are registered to vote in the city.
As for Yeomans’ former seat, the city has two candidates hoping to fill it: Susan Evans and Diane Point.
Evans previously made a bid for an open seat in late December, but she lost to Marcy Spencer.
The commission is expected to make an appointment during Monday’s meeting.
Newkirk told the Daily News on Friday that despite the turbulence of the past year and the turnover on the commission, he believes the city is “moving in the right direction.”
He sees it as a good sign that the there have been at least two applicants for each of the commission’s recent vacancies, which he said shows a renewed interest in government among residents.
“We aren’t having issues getting applicants for positions when they turn,” Newkirk said. “I think, through some of the tribulations and trials we’ve had in the last six months or so, things are still moving forward and still progressing.”
OTHER BUSINESS
The commission will also hold a hearing for Scottville’s proposed five-year Parks and Recreation Master Plan, which needs an update in order for the city to qualify for certain grants through the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, according to Newkirk.
Commissioners will also open and review a number of bids for two police vehicles that have been on sale since fall 2022.
Newkirk said the city will also revisit its discussion of goals for the year, which started at the last commission meeting, in order to make some updates to the list generated by officials.