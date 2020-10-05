PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Work has continued through the grain-bin-style home on Buttersville Peninsula and construction is expected to be completed in 2021, though there have been some delays due to the pandemic.
The home, located on the 500 block of North Lakeshore Drive, is owned by Randy Wood and his wife, Billie.
Wood told the Daily News on Saturday that he’s made “slow but sure” progress on the dwelling, despite setbacks during the spring and summer — a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent shutdown — that temporarily brought work to a lull.
“(COVID-19) had a little bit of an impact,” Wood said. “It got in the way a bit, and it left us a couple of months behind.”
Still, he said progress has been made, and the home is on track to be finished by summer.
On Saturday, Wood said he was finishing some ceiling work in the home’s second floor, and getting ready to have electrical work done before winter.
The two-floor, three-bedroom home also still needs some landscaping, among other final improvements, according to Wood.
“I’m doing everything myself, so I’m in no rush,” he said.
The unique, cylindrical building caused a stir among neighbors when it was first erected in summer 2019. Wood said he still gets comments “every day” from neighbors and passers-by, but he said he’s unconcerned.
In July 2019, the Pere Marquette Township Planning Commission addressed the issues of some neighbors about the home not being in compliance with “aesthetic compatibility” requirements in the township’s zoning ordinance.
The Daily News reported that the planning commission ultimately recommended that aesthetic requirements be removed from the township’s zoning language, with commissioners stating it was unenforceable.