Grand Rapids Community College received a five-year, $1.2 million grant to help adult learners enter higher education through the TRIO program, and it’s open to residents in Mason and nearby counties.
The college will use the money to open an Educational Opportunities Center on GRCC’s campus where TRIO qualifiers can work with campus specialists to connect with counseling and receive information on admissions and support services.
GRCC’s program will provide students with resources and help them attend the college of their choice. Its reach extends to residents of Mason, Lake, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Allegan, Barry, Ionia, Kent, Mecosta, Montcalm, Osceola and Ottawa counties.
Individuals do not have to attend GRCC to take advantage of the program. While GRCC students have access to many of these support services, the goal is to reach out to people far away from GRCC main campus in Kent County and help “people across the region take those first steps to start or restart an education,” said David Murray, GRCC’s communications director.
The center will aid adult learners who are members of traditionally underrepresented groups in postsecondary education, such as low-income and first generation college students, people with limited proficiency in English or disabilities, those facing housing insecurity or aging out of the foster care system and more.
“The only restrictions from the federal government are that a person must be at least 19 years old, a resident of West Michigan and a U.S. citizen, permanent resident or refugee,” Murray said.
These programs include academic and personal counseling, tutoring and mentoring, career workshops, student financial assistance and help with completing the college admission process.
“A community thrives when all of its members have access to higher education,” GRCC President Bill Pink said in a press release. “We appreciate this support from the U.S. Education Department to help GRCC connect residents with services that can help them be successful on their educational pathway.”
Educational Opportunities Centers were launched in 1972, as part of the federal outreach program TRIO, which is authorized by the Higher Education Act to identify and help individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds succeed in higher education. During the 2020-2021 fiscal year, 139 Educational Opportunity Centers served more than 192,000 adult learners.
GRCC support services are available year-round, in-person and remotely. To connect with services, individuals can submit an interest form or email an EOC team member for more information through the GRCC TRIO website.