The Grands Rapids man involved in Tuesday’s two-vehicle crash on the U.S. 10 and U.S. 31 bypass in Scottville has died as a result of critical injuries.
Cole Brian Jay Elzinga, 63, of Grand Rapids, passed away at 5:40 p.m., Tuesday, Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole stated Wednesday in a press release.
“The Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office notified the Mason County Sheriff’s Office that Mr. Elzinga had passed away as a result of injuries sustained in the crash,” Cole stated.
The crash occurred Tuesday around 7:22 a.m., when Elzinga’s 2014 Dodge Ram pick-up hit slick conditions while traveling northbound on U.S. 31. Elzinga lost control of the vehicle, which spun out and into the path of a southbound semi, as the Daily News reported at the time.
The semi, which was an Republic Services truck, “struck the pickup truck in the passenger side door causing major damage to both vehicles and critical injuries to the driver of the pickup truck,” Cole stated.
Cole said the Mason County Sheriff’s Office crash reconstruction experts are investigating the crash.
Cole told the Daily News investigators will look at toxicology reports, road conditions, mechanical failures, driver habits and other factors to determine the cause of the crash, but he said he suspects the road and weather conditions are to blame.
He said there is currently no reason to suspect that speed or impaired driving played a role in the crash.
“There was nothing to suggest alcohol, drugs or mechanical (factors),” Cole said. “But … we will look at all that.”
Cole said Elzinga’s family indicated that the man enjoyed fishing, and was on his way “look for some ice so he could ice fish” when the crash occurred. He said property retrieved from the Dodge Ram supports the claim.
The driver of the waste truck was identified as Joseph Allen Richards, 42, of Manistee, according to Cole’s release.
Richards was uninjured in the crash.