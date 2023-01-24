SCOTTVILLE — A Grand Rapids man is in critical condition following a vehicle crash Tuesday morning on the U.S. 10/U.S. 31 bypass involving a Dodge pick-up and a Republic Services waste truck.
The crash occurred around 7:23 a.m., according to Chief Deputy Oscar Davila of the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash occurred when the male driver of a Dodge pick-up truck hit slick conditions while heading northbound on U.S. 31.
“A vehicle that was traveling (northbound) … lost control in the slushy and snowy roads (and) struck a waste truck,” Davila said Tuesday morning. “The man is critical at this point.”
Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole stated in a press release that the Dodge spun out and into the path of the larger waste truck truck, which struck the passenger-side door causing “major damage to both vehicles,” along with “critical injuries” to the driver of the pickup.
Davila told the Daily News at the scene that a second vehicle — a white van — was also involved. The vehicle ran into some debris from the crash and pulled over, but was not damaged.
The Grand Rapids man was taken to Corewell Health Ludington Hospital, according to Davila.
Cole stated the man was the lone occupant of the Dodge pick-up.
Roadblocks were set up at U.S. 10 and U.S. 31, at the intersection of North Scottville Road and U.S. 31, and at West Johnson and North Scottville roads while investigators from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office examined the scene.
The roads did not reopen until shortly after 10 a.m.
In addition to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, the Scottville Fire Department, Custer Jaws of Life, troopers from the Michigan State Police Hart Post and Life EMS responded to the crash.
Cole stated no further information will be released until family members have been contacted.