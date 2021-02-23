A Grand Rapids man pleaded guilty to resisting and obstructing an officer and malicious destruction of property of $200 or more but less than $1,000 in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
Brian Lewis Sroka, of Grand Rapids, pleaded guilty to the two charges. Sroka was faced with three counts of resisting and obstructing, two counts of malicious destruction of property and a count of domestic violence.
The charges against Sroka were lodged following a May 26, 2020, incident at the Ventura Motel. Ludington police officers were originally called to the motel at 10:16 p.m. in the 600 block of West Ludington Avenue to investigate a domestic violence complaint. The complainant was the girlfriend of the man, and was identified as a 30-year-old Grand Rapids woman. She was not injured in the incident.
He remain free on bond and will be sentenced April 27.