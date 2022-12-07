A part of the Great Lakes Fishing Consent Decree saw some resolution in an order signed by Judge Paul L. Maloney on Dec. 2.
The judge indicated that the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians and the state were unable to come to an agreement, hitting a stalemate in the negotiations for the zone of fishing the Grand Traverse Band oversees.
Each side filed proposals, and Maloney sided with the tribe.
“Given that neither proposal promotes conservationist or preservationist benefits more than the other, in accordance with the 1983 treaty and the law of this case, the court will adopt the entirety of (Grand Traverse Band’s) reasonable, least restrictive proposal,” Maloney stated.
Maloney ruled his decision will be a part of the consent decree that was negotiated in 2000.
He ruled on the extent of gill net fishing in one area described in the order as Grids 813 and 814; the extent of the net effort limitation in Grids 815 and 816; whether small mesh gill net fishing would be permitted in the northern half of Grid 616; and, whether commercial tribal fishermen would be permitted to use hook-and-line gear to fish.
In general, Maloney said the tribe’s proposal was less restrictive.
Initially, gill net fishing was not allowed in Grids 813 and 814 under the consent decree. The new negotiated decree, “the parties have agreed to open these Grids to gill net fishing and require new gill net fishers, for a limited period of time, to obtain a permit.” The two sides, though, couldn’t agree on what causes the expiration of a permit and the duration of the expiration provision.
The net effort limitations will be allowed to be for 4,500 feet of gill net in the water per day, as was proposed by the tribe. The state sought 3,600 feet of gill net. Maloney wrote that the additional feet could allow for the inclusion of an additional tribal commercial fishing operation.
The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians of Manistee is also impacted in this area. Maloney wrote that another band, the Little Traverse Bay Band, and the Little River Band “would be allowed to license two fishers each with up to 6,000 feet of net” in the band’s tribal zone in the proposed decree.
Maloney also stated that the two grid zones will continue to have harvest limitations “meaning an additional 900 feet of gill net effort per day will not imperil the fishery.”
The northern half of Grid 616 is Lake Charlevoix/Round Lake channel that empties into Lake Michigan. Previously, gill nets were prohibited in the area, and the state argued that the prohibition should be continued due to the number of recreational craft in that area.
Maloney, though, wrote that small mesh gill net fishing should be allowed, and the state will need to educate boaters about the fishing operations.
“The common theme in (Grand Traverse Band’s) proposal, including this issue, is that (Grand Traverse Band) wants to keep its options open for commercial fishers,” he wrote.
Maloney wrote that opening the partial grid “would not biologically harm the fishery.”
With hook-and-line gear for commercial fishing, the state sought its prohibition because non-tribal recreational fishers are not allowed to sell the fish they catch. The state believed an illegal market could develop if the tribal commercial fishers were allowed to do so.
Maloney sided with the tribe.
“This gear is less efficient than other means of fishing, but it is a commercial fisher’s prerogative to use a less efficient gear,” he wrote.