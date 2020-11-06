A grant agreement to be reimbursed from COVID-19-related expenses and the purchase of four new vehicles for the sheriff’s office are some of the considerations at the regular meeting of the Mason County Board of Commissioners scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the Mason County Airport Terminal’s conference room.
The board will receive two reports prior to adopting resolutions, according to the board’s packet. One is the Mason County Drain Commissioner’s annual report, and the other is the Mason-Lake Conservation District Fiscal Year Summary Report.
A grant agreement that would provide $19,500 to the prosecutor’s office in Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding from the state is one issue before the board. The funding is only for coronavirus-related expenses, including the purchase of computers and scanners for remote work and for cleaning supplies such as wipes, sanitizer and disinfectant. According to the program’s budget, $6,840.25 went to those materials.
The balance of the amount is going toward paying for courthouse security that is now contracted with H Security & Investigations, based in Hart for screening individuals entering the building of COVID-19. Those security personnel are stationed just off of the ramp when entering the ground floor on the east side of the building.
Liz Reimink, the county’s emergency management coordinator, is recommending that the county hire Travis Haner to be her deputy. Reimink, in a memo to the board, indicated Haner assisted with her office during the pandemic, is on both the Hamlin Township and Scottville fire departments, interned with the sheriff’s office and is on the Mason County Search Management Team.
The sheriff’s office is requesting a pair of new 2020 Dodge Durangos to replace two vehicles in the office’s fleet. One would replace a 2013 Dodge Charger with 147,000 miles and the other would replace a 2016 Ford Explorer that was used by corrections to transport people. The estimated cost for each would be $45,064 and $41,524, respectively, and is expected to come from the equipment replacement fund.
It also is requesting the purchase of two 2021 Dodge Chargers to replace a 2011 Ford Crown Victoria and a 2013 Chevy Tahoe. In a memo from Chief Deputy Oscar Davila, he stated that the county’s order for 2020 Dodge Chargers was canceled by the automaker because of a lack of supply, and the county wasn’t notified until recently. Davila stated an additional $3,902 is being requested because there was an increase in costs for the transmissions of each vehicle.
The board will consider a pair of agreements between the county and the City of Ludington. One is for the prosecutor’s office to continue to prosecute misdemeanor violations of ordinances in the city. The second is for a mutual aid agreement between the sheriff’s office and the city for its police department.
The board will consider appointing Dale Goodrich to the Mason-Oceana 911 Board of Directors as requested by the Mason County Rural Fire Authority.