GRANT TWP. — The Grant Township Fire Department was called to a house fire on Thursday morning in the 6000 Block of N. Dennis Road north of Townline Road, according to fire chief Ron Melchert.
Melchert said when the first firefighter arrived on scene the house was fully engulfed.
Melchert said the 911 call came into the department about 7:45 a.m. and Hamlin Fire Department was also dispatched to the scene.
“It was a total loss,” Melchert said. “It was right to the ground. We had to bring in heavy equipment excavator to finish taking the house down. We could not get to all of the fire, it was in the crawl space under the house.”
Melchert said the department is still looking into what may have caused the fire.
“It is not a suspicious fire at all,” he said.
The home belonged to an elderly woman and her daughter, who were home at the time of the fire. Both got out of the house along with a couple of dogs, but Melchert through there might have been a cat of two that did not make it out of the house.
Melchert said the American Red Cross came an assisted the women.
“What the Red Cross does not cover we will cover with funds from the Mason County Fire Relief Fund,” Melchert said.
The fund was established to help Mason County residents who are displaced by fires in their homes.
Melchert called both the Free Soil and Fountain fire departments fo assistance during the fire. The Fountain auxiliary was also on scene along with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office was on scene to provide traffic control and the Mason County Road Commission had a truck out salting the road because of the icy road conditions.
Melchert said they used 24,000 gallons of water on the blaze.
Melchert said the weather hindered the fire department a little on Thursday.
Melchert said the department clears from the scene around 4 p.m.