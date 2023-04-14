GRANT TWP. — Much of Mason County has been without any kind of precipitation for more than a week, and with that combined with gusty winds on Friday made for perfect fire conditions across parts of the county and state.
On Friday members of the Grant and Free Soil fire departments and wildland firefighters from the U.S. Forest Service converged on a fire at 600 W. Deer Run Road in Grant Township.
Grant Fire Chief Ron Melchert said he was dispatched to the scene at 3:20 p.m. along with members of the Free Soil Fire Department.
“Basically they had a campfire on the property two weeks ago. They were working today discing this area so they picked the ashes up with a tractor and set the ashes on the edge of the woods, out of the way,” Melchert said. “The owners got the discing all done, looked over and had smoke. By then a gust of wind caught a hold of it and took it up into the hills. It burned about an acre.”
Melchert said between the two departments, they used about 1,300 gallons of water on the fire.
“We have not had any rain in the past nine days,” he said. “We have had really dry conditions and with the fire danger so high, there is a burning ban.”
He said the forest service sent two crews out of Baldwin.
“In the areas where we have overlapping response areas, we show up and work together,” said Ben Wagner, deputy fire staff officer who works in the Cadillac office of the forest service.
“We have a dedicated response area where we are obligated to respond to wildland fires regardless of their ownership. On a day like today, when we show up to work and it is hot, dry and windy, we are already ahead of the game. Ron and I were already communicating before I was even within 20 miles of this fire, telling me what he was seeing. This is really just a team effort.”
Wagner said there are wildland firefighters stationed in both the Baldwin and Wellston offices.
“Michigan’s primary fire season is the spring,” Wagner said. “Springtime is our core season here in Michigan. In fact, we have a hotshot crew here from Illinois, and we have a lot of visiting resources supporting the national forest from all over the country. We reciprocate in the summer. Our guys and gals pack up and head out west and down south.”
Wagner also wanted to make sure that people help out with fire prevention by following the regulations on the DNR burn permit site.
The Fountain Area Auxiliary also assisted by providing refreshments to the firefighters that responded to scene.