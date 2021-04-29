The North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (NCCISMA) has been awarded two new grants to continue its work to stop the spread of invasive species in Northern Michigan.
The two grants amount to $150,000, and will cover work throughout NCCISMA’s geographical region, including Mason, Lake, Mecosta, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties.
A $50,000 for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative will be held by the Mason-Lake Conservation district by the U.S. Forest Service. It will allow NCCISMA to continue its work to remove invasive plants from area public parks and replace them with native species. Parks that have been the subject of previous work by NCCISMA include Lake City, Big Rapids and Mecosta County parks. At Paris Park, in Mecosta County, interpretive signage has been installed to highlight the work. The new grant will allow for monitoring and maintenance, as well as the expansion of the program to include restoration, planting and installation of interpretive signs at Cartier Park in Ludington.
A $100,000 grant from the Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program will be held by Mecosta Conservation District. The grant not only provides core funding needed to keep NCCISMA operational, but also includes funding to address two pressing concerns within the region: European frogbit and wild parsnip.
The funds will be used to perform surveys for European frogbit, a state watchlist species that has not been found within NCCISMA’s counties, but is nearby in Kent and Oceana counties. Surveys will be performed at six lakes in Mason County that are within 15 miles of the northernmost occurrence of this species on the west side of the state.
Wild parsnip, which was first reported in the region in 2015, has been spreading rapidly from its apparent origin on the White Pine Trail in Osceola County. With this grant NCCISMA will coordinate efforts with the Osceola-Lake Conservation District to initiate control of this regional source population of wild parsnip.
Wild parsnip poses a safety threat to humans, since exposure to the sap can cause severe burns to the skin.