Scottville and its Downtown Development Authority have received a sizable grant for the Optimist Park and Sculpture Project, planned for the former Optimist Hall building and grounds on Green Street.
DDA chair Joe Knowles — who also serves as president of the Scottville Optimist Club — told the Daily News that word came Wednesday that the project had been awarded a matching grant of up to $179,704 from The Right Place in collaboration with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
The funds come from the Revitalization and Placemaking program, which is meant to boost development in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Right Place received a $3.6 million investment, which it’s distributing to nine projects totaling more than $10 million across the region, according to a Sept. 7 press release.
Knowles said the grant is a “pretty fantastic opportunity” to bolster collaboration between the DDA and the city, and to move the needle forward on the project as a whole.
He noted that the grant marks a significant step in the fundraising process for the park, adding that it boosts the committed dollars for the project to “about $429,000.”
The funds will be applied to the second and third phases of the project, according to Knowles. Those phases include the rebuilding and relocation of the Scottville Clown Band Shell and the placement of a sculpture commemorating the Clown Band, as well as landscaping and concrete work for a park area near the former Optimist Hall.
The cost for those portions of the project is expected to be about $420,000.
The first phase — which consists of renovations for the Optimist building itself — will cost between $400,000 to $450,000, and Knowles said the DDA is “very close to firming up” those funs.
Knowles said the grant is a major win, especially in light of “some negativity … about the viability of the project” and the amount of time it’s taken to meet fundraising goals.
“This is one of the reasons for the delays,” he said. “We were waiting for grant opportunities like this one.
“We’re closing in on really being able to … kick off the actual work. When you get the funding we’ve been able to receive as part of this grant, it becomes really exciting for the momentum of the project.”
WHAT’S NEXT
The city and the DDA are in the process of selecting a project management firm to oversee the first phase of the work.
In August, the Scottville City Commission approved soliciting requests for proposals for Optimist Hall construction services. The window for RFPs closed on Sept. 1.
Knowles said there were five submissions, which the DDA has reviewed.
He added that a recommendation to the city commission will be made “in the near future.”
“Once that happens, it will be another catalyst to move forward,” Knowles said.
The project management firm, once selected, will be charged with submitting requests for bids that will “firm up more numbers and get things set in stone,” according to Knowles.
The Optimist Club sold the Green Street building and grounds to the DDA at a 50% discount for roughly $50,000 in 2020. A fundraiser for the community park project was launched in spring 2021.
The DDA has gathered donations from Smith & Eddy Insurance, the Pennies from Heaven Foundation and West Shore Bank, among others, and continues to raise funds for the planned project.