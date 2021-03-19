The Ludington City Council will host a public hearing regarding applying for a Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Grant for bathrooms at Cartier Park, consider three items affecting the marinas, a request for horse-drawn carriages and a location for the fire siren as a part of its business Monday.
The council is meeting at 6:30 p.m. via the Zoom. To participate in the Zoom meeting, use the meeting identification No. 898 8420 9209. The public can also call (312) 626-6799 and use the same meeting ID number to join via phone.
Cartier Park bathrooms and bath house
In a memo to the council, Ludington Community Development Director Heather Tykoski states that Cartier Park has been improved in the last few years. She stated the park is different from most others, in part because of the campers who utilize it. The city is proposing a resolution to submit an application to the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund to build a new bathroom and renovate the other one in the park.
The city will request $300,000 from the fund, Tykoski stated. The city has more than 50 percent of the match for the grant. The total project cost is estimated to be $799,842, and the work is potentially slated for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Manistee architect Kendra Thompson drew up plans in February 2017 for a new bath house, described as the North Bath House. The current bath house is described as the South Bath House.
Horse-drawn carriage rides
Meadow Breeze Farms is proposing having horse-drawn carriages within the city limits. Tim Husted, of Meadow Breeze, stated in a memo that rides would not be on Ludington Avenue or Lakeshore Drive, but on other side streets. Specific routes, though, have not been determined, he wrote.
“Any carriage or wagon that will be used will be lit with two flashing yellow lights and a slow-moving vehicle placard at the rear of the vehicle,” Husted said. “If a schedule requires driving after dark, two yellow flashing lights will also be visible from the front. Our horses will be trailered in and out of town each day. We would unload, hitch and unhitch and load on a side street or empty lot near our venue with prearrangements to do so. Our goal is to be as discrete as possible until we show up at our destination.”
Husted said any manure would be collected in what he described as “bun baskets” which attach to a horse’s harness for disposal instead of in the street.
An email included in the council’s packet indicates Ron Soberalski proposed a similar venture in 2008. The public safety and utilities committee recommended the approval of the rides at its meeting Thursday.
Marina agreement, work
The agenda for the city reflects three items regarding the city’s marinas. One is to approve a cooperative agreement between the city and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for Harbor View Marina. In the agreement, the DNR would pay $160,000 to the city to improve the seawall and fuel system at the marina. Marina Manager Jim Christensen made the recommendation.
The city will also consider accepting a bid from West Michigan Sealcoat out of three total bids received for sealcoating. It was the low bidder at $6,479.50. Brian’s Superior Sealcoating bid $8,200 and Molon Asphalt bid $9,686.45. The recommended bid from Christensen includes cleaning the lot, filling cracks with hot rubber, sealcoating the asphalt and striping, along with wheelchair stencils.
The council received four bids to consider for the Ludington Municipal Marina as the city looks to refinish the exterior of the dayroom/bathroom building and repaint the picnic gazebo. Christensen recommended the bid from M.D. Home Services, the lowest of the four bids at $32,400. Also bidding were Tony & Son LLC ($34,700), Maple Lake Builders ($49,300) and Superior Exteriors ($66,794).
Fire siren
An action item is on the agenda to install the fire siren at Copeyon Park. According to minutes of the Tuesday meeting of the cemetery, parks and recreation committee, discussion centered around concerns raised by Dave Dister about the impact on bird habitats if the siren were installed at the Loomis Street Boat Launch, while City Attorney Ross Hammersley stated that the use of the siren has changed from being used to call firefighters to the hall to other uses.
Councilor Kathy Winczewski, according to the minutes, stated the 10 p.m. curfew for children 14 and younger also is signaled by the siren.