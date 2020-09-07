GRANT — A 51-year-old Grant man was killed as he was walking across M-37 Sunday night in Newaygo County.
The man was killed as he crossed M-37 eastbound, south of 88th Street, and was struck by a northbound vehicle driven by a 16-year-old girl, also from Grant.
Michigan State Police troopers from the Hart Post say that life saving measures were performed at the scene but he was pronounced dead at the scene of the 9:47 p.m. accident.
Troopers believe that alcohol may have been a factor concerning the pedestrian in the Brooks Township accident. Speed and alcohol are not believed to be a factor concerning the driver of the vehicle, according to troopers.
Troopers continue their investigation and anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact Trooper Fry at the Hart Post at 231-873-2171.
Troopers were assisted at the scene by Newaygo County Fire and First Responders, Life EMS, the Newaygo Police Department, the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office and the Newaygo County Medial Examiner’s office.