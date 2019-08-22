GRANT TWP. — The Grant Township Fire & Rescue 29th annual barbecue chicken dinner will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the fire station, 835 W. Hoague Road.
The event is a community get-together and a fundraiser for the Grant Township Fire Department. Proceeds from the chicken dinner help fund the department’s facility and equipment expenses, said Grant Fire Capt. Mike Keson.
He said the event brings the community together, both the township residents and people from the surrounding area. He said 300 to 400 people usually attend the dinner.
“It’s a good social get-together and the food is good,” Keson said. “This year, hopefully, with the car show, there should be lots of stuff to look at and do there. Some people you only see once a year at this stuff, so it’s a great social event.”
Each person will get a half chicken “with all the fixings,” according to the event poster. The cost is $10 for adults and $7 for kids ages 12 and younger.
