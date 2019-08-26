GRANT TWP. — Food tickets sold out during the Grant Township Fire & Rescue 29th annual barbecue chicken dinner Sunday at the fire station.
The event, which was held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., had sold 480 dinner tickets by a little after 1 p.m. — and there were still more people who wanted to eat. Normally, organizers expect 300 to 400 attendees, and the cooks had prepared for about 450.
“We haven’t had this problem in quite a long time,” said Kris Brandt, who was volunteering at the ticket counter. “This is our best year in awhile. We’re very happy with the turnout.”
