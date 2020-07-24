Grant Township is seeking a new millage for roadwork and maintenance, and township officials are hoping to see support from residents in the Aug. 4 primary.
The request is for 1 mill, or $1 per $1,000 of taxable value. If approved it would be levied for a period of five years — from 2020 through 2024 — and would raise about $55,000 in the first year, according to the language of the ballot proposal.
There are no major projects or focused areas that need immediate attention, according to Allen Bufka of the Grant Township Board of Trustees; rather, the millage is being pursued for general upkeep and maintenance purposes.
Bufka told the Daily News the funds are being requested to help offset rising costs, decreases in revenue-sharing and other extenuating circumstances, such as the fact that Grant Township receives limited local funding for its roads due to it being mostly federal land.
“Our main objective is to be able to work at redoing the roads and still be able to brine the roads to keep the dust down,” Bufka said in a phone call. “It’s getting so costly to do roadwork to maintain the roads. With us, because we have so many gravel roads, the cost of brining has gone up so much in the past few years, and for us to do brining and keep up with roadwork is almost impossible.”
Brining is a sealant that helps to stabilize gravel roads and reduce dust, and Bufka said Grant Township needs to treat as much of its roads as possible with the substance throughout the five-year levying period for the millage, if it is approved.
Additional factors that have contributed to the need for road funding include high water levels in the Great Lakes Basin, Bufka said. He stated the township is often hit hard when there is flooding, and it’s costly to clean out ditches, put culverts in place and more.
“This year, because everybody’s struggling with the high water, we’ve tried to clean some of the ditches out and it cost us probably about $6,000 a mile to clean ditches out, put new culverts in. So it’s just very costly to do anything,” Bufka said.
He added that it’s been quite a while since extensive roadwork was done in Grant Township.
“It’s been 20-plus years since we’ve graveled all the roads, and it’s time,” Bufka said. “We hope residents will understand and approve it and … that they understand to keep the roads in good shape, it’s expensive.”
To pave the roads would be even more costly. Bufka said the cost of paving 1 mile of road is approximately $88,000.
The township is already bracing to receive less from the state as a result of the pandemic.
“With COVID-19 and people driving less, the road commission has already told us there’s going to be less money coming in from the state… to help us to do road work. So it’s going to be even more important for the next few years.”
If the millage is approved by voters, the first step will be to “start at one spot in the township and just work as much as the millage will allow.”
“(We’ll) just work until we get them all done,” Bufka said.