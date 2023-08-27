GRANT TWP. – Finally, just a few minutes before his army of fellow firefighters and volunteers began serving their chicken dinners, Chief Ron Melchert II sat in the shade.
His rest, though it would be brief, was both welcomed and earned.
“It’s been a long couple days getting all this set up,” said the longtime firefighter. “Weeks and months of planning, and then several days to get it all ready. We’re ready to serve 800 chicken dinners today, plus all the side dishes.”
Just a few yards away, a short line of antique and vintage cars were waiting to make their way to the grounds surrounding the northern Mason County fire department. Melchert II said he hoped the car show would draw as many as 100 antique and vintage cars, trucks and motorcycles, and perhaps as many as 125 or more.
“They come from all over the state,” he said. “I know we get ‘em from the Bay City and Midland areas. We have a few coming down from Traverse City.
All the time he was talking, Melchert II kept his eyes focused on what was going on in front of him, and to his left, and to his right, and of course, behind him. Not much, if anything, escaped his sight.
“This has turned out to be really something,” he said of the combination chicken dinner cookout and car show. “We look forward to it, every year — it helps us to buy things we need that we might not otherwise be able to get. Last year we bought a CPR machine and we’ve already used it seven times. The nice thing about having that is it frees up a person from having to provide that CPR for several minutes — or for however long it takes, because the machine is doing the CPR — and it allows that responding person to do something else that is critical (to the patient).
“This year we’re hoping to buy an electrical extrication tool. We have the hydraulic one.”
While a line began to form of those wanting to get a half-chicken — as well as baked potatoes, salads, corn on the cob, baked beans, sweet ‘n sour cabbage, pickles, rolls and more — Melchert II leaned forward as he prepared to stand and go join the other workers.
“You know, we were sitting around the other day trying to remember — to make sure — when we started doing all this,” he said, smiling. “And we really couldn’t remember, we just know it’s been going on a long time — pushing 30 years, that’s for sure.”
As Melchert II excused himself to go help his team of 17 firefighters, the community support his department has received over the years has been overwhelming.
One-third of the Grant Township Fire and Rescue, he said, has proudly worn the gear of Department No. 37, dating back to 1978.
“We’re always looking to get new and younger people to come forward and join us,” he said. “But, that’s just not happening — we’re hiring, the whole county is hiring, the whole state is hiring, the whole country is hiring. But, I don’t think we’ve filled a position for five years, or so. We need that to change.”
Melchert II said the Grant Township Fire and Rescue responds to about 100 to 125 emergency calls each year, with the majority of those being medical responses. And Sunday’s annual fund-raising event, he said, is critical to helping the department meet its needs.
“We’ve been supported so much (over the years),” he said. “A lot of people come back year after year”
Larry Miller of Hart towered over his replica “9½-foot long bumper to bumper” model of a Model 12 King Midget automobile, the type of which was only made from 1951-56.
But then again, everyone towered over that quaint little automobile of his, and pretty much everybody stopped by to take a cellphone picture of it.
“It gets a lot of attention, that’s for sure,” said Miller. “I hand-crafted it from the ground, up.”
When reminded his unique old car just doesn’t set all that far off the ground, Miller laughed.
“No, it doesn’t,” he said. “It is different, isn’t it?”