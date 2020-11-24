AMBER TWP. — The building is open and business is booming.
The new Great Clips on U.S. 10 opened on Saturday, Nov. 23, and held a ribbon cutting ceremony at noon Monday.
SonRise Clippers, the franchisee, celebrated the opening of its Ludington location with the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce and the location managers.
SonRise Clippers owns 14 Great Clips salons in Western and Northern Michigan, including Ludington.
Jerry Holmes, co-owner of SonRise Clippers, said it had been a busy weekend.
“We had very good days on Saturday and Sunday,” he said. “My wife (Linda) and I feel very blessed. We’ve been well received everywhere we go. We are excited to be here. We love the community.”
General Manager, Amanda Patterson, said people were happy the location had opened.
“People said, ‘We’re so happy you’re here,’” she said. “My family is from this area, so it’s nice to be back somewhere I’m familiar with. People like the quick in-and-out. It’s a full-service feel in a short amount of time.”
Patterson said the credit card machine was down on Saturday and they gave away free haircuts.
Heath Paugh, the location manager, said it was busy, but good.
“It’s going great. It’s a great company. Very helpful,” she said. “We hope to stay nice and busy.”
The waiting area was full at noon on Monday. Great Clips uses app scheduling and text-reminders, such as the new “Ready Next Text,” which tells customers that the stylist is ready for them.
Other than Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, the hair salon intends to be open every day of the week, Jerry said.
Matt Holmes, SonRise Clippers partner, stated Great Clips is the largest hair care brand in the United Sates. It prides itself on providing quick, affordable and quality haircuts.
He said they are excited for the Starbucks, located next-door, to open.