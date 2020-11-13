The new building on West U.S. 10 in Amber Township has its second tenet.
The Daily News previously reported the return of Starbucks to the area when the coffee chain pulled a building permit in May.
More recently, a Great Clips sign was staked out front of the nearly-completed building, claiming the second space of the sub-structure.
Starbucks will be on the left side with the drive-thru, Great Clips is the retail store in the middle and the final space will be for a restaurant without a drive-thru.
A building permit to finish the interior of the retail store was pulled on Aug. 3, according to Mason County Building and Zoning Director Brady Selner.
The third space has not had a permit pulled, he said.
Linda and Jerry Holmes of SonRise Clippers, the franchisee, expects to open the Great Clips on Nov. 21.
“It’s a great time of year to open. People will be coming for their haircuts before family gatherings,” Jerry said.
SonRise Clippers is a family-owned business that owns and operates 13 Great Clips locations in Western and Northern Michigan, making Ludington its 14th. The majority of the salons are in the Grand Rapids area.
The Holmes’ started franchising in 2002, when Great Clips first came to Michigan. In recent years, their two sons and son-in-law have joined the business.
The northern market opened up more recently and ever since they have been planning on more locations, such as Manistee, which they established earlier this year, according to Jerry.
The salon will employ six stylists, the majority who are from the Ludington area. The manager, Heather Paugh, is also from Ludington.
The Starbucks café will be 2,280 square feet with a drive-thru and patio. It will employ approximately 10 to 15 people, according to a spokesperson.
It’s expected to open this winter.
Jerry said they were excited about the location on U.S. 10 and to be next to the Starbucks.
“We have other salons next to Starbucks and know how popular they are,” he said.
They chose Ludington based on the population and demographics, Linda said.
“Ludington is a great community size-wise,” Jerry added. “We look forward to introducing people to Great Clips over the coming years.”
He said the qualities that make Great Clips unique are the family-oriented service and affordable prices.
There will be safety rules is place, including mask wearing by both employees and guests.
“With the pandemic, there will be many safety protocols in place,” Jerry said. “They will follow the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) protocols.”
He said Great Clips supports the community in some capacity, usually the local schools, and they anticipate being very involved.
A ribbon cutting will be held with the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce on Monday, Nov. 23, for the grand opening.
“We’re very excited,” Jerry said.