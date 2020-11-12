The ceremony was a little shorter than usual due to the pandemic, but no less meaningful for those present.
On Veterans Day for the past six years, the union’s veterans committee at Great Lakes Castings has recognized veterans by raising the American flag in front the building.
Each union has a local committee that advocates veterans’ issues. The foundry has 22 veterans — about 15 percent of the workforce, according to Dan Bissell of the Veterans Council, the local veterans committee chair and U.S. Navy veteran.
He said there are both combat and noncombat veterans, their service spanning from the Vietnam War to the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.
“It’s honoring the veterans, those who were captured, those still missing. It’s important to support the backbone of the U.S. and those keeping us safe,” said Gordy Anderson, a supervisor, before the ceremony.
At 2 p.m., Patrick Mulligan, U.S. Army, Jacob Shimel, U.S. Army, Kelly Simmons, U.S. Marine Corps, and Benjamin Blakeslee, U.S. Marine Corps, performed the flag detail as Mitchell Oakes, U.S. Air Force, gave the orders.
The employees watched as it was raised and fellow veterans saluted while taps played.
Bissell spoke the group as vehicles whizzed past.
“We wrote a blank check to our country… up to and including our lives,” he said.
He then read a speech by an unknown author who was in the U.S. Navy.
“We are veterans,” it begins. “We left home as teenagers or in our early 20s for an unknown adventure… We said goodbye to friends and family and everything we knew… We fought for our freedom as well as the freedom of others… We have dealt with victory and tragedy… Try to remember the good times and forget the bad times… Share your stories… But most importantly, stand tall and proud, for you have earned the right to be called a veteran.”
As a part of the annual commemoration, they replace the old flag with a new one. They also raise the POW/MIA flag.
Bissell said it’s important for people to witness the ceremony so they can better understand its significance.
“People don’t realize what a veteran goes through,” he said.
Normally there is also a component inside that honors those who are missing in action, prisoners of war and calls to attention the number of Americans who died in each war. Bissell said they didn’t do it this year because of the pandemic.
A couple of the veterans attend the National Veterans Council conference, but that was canceled this year because of the coronavirus. There were also plans to bring the Veterans Wall to Hart, and the local veterans would act as security, but it was postponed until next year.
Bissell said when he started working at Great Lakes Castings, there were four Vietnam Bronze Star recipients working there, which surprised him.
“I thought that was really interesting… to have four recipients working in one place,” he said.
When asked why the veterans work at Great Lakes Castings, he said he didn’t know but perhaps it was because they were used to hard work.