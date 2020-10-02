Expanded high-speed internet is coming to Great Lakes Energy’s Hart, Newaygo and Wayland services areas thanks to an energy collaborative with internet service provider Truestream.
Great Lakes Energy announced on Thursday that a multi-phase, multi-year construction of a fiber trunk, or mainline, to provide high-speed internet to underserved rural residents in the region will get underway in January 2021.
Lacey Matthews, communications and marketing manager for Great Lakes Energy, told the Daily News that the expansion will help rural residents meet a crucial need.
“There’s been a demand for internet. I’d call it an essential utility… and we’ve heard that over and over from our members,” Matthews said. “There’s a gap where people are lacking in essential utilities. It’s an undeniable fact that rural areas are lacking in high-speed internet.”
Matthews stated that the need is greater in the wake of COVID-19, which has resulted in more people working and learning from home, relying more on internet than ever. However, even before the pandemic, she said, service in the region was minimal.
“Members in these areas have little to no access. Some still have dial-up, others have satellite, but they’re minimal speeds,” she said.
According to Great Lakes Energy, the fiber trunk line will provide speeds of up to 1 gigabyte, and these download and upload speeds won’t be shared or diminished by multiple users.
“The way our fiber works is you have one strand of fiber line and that line is dedicated only to a (customer’s) house,” she said. “We’re doing a true fiber network, so your speed is your speed, it’s not shared with a neighbor.”
The path of the fiber trunk line will be determined by the number of people who register for the service and where they live.
Matthews said the same tactic was used in the initial pilot program in Petoskey.
“Petoskey is the most difficult terrain… so if it was successful there, it’s pretty clear it would be successful throughout our territory,” she said.
A press release from Great Lakes Energy stated, “The fiber network delivers speeds up to 1 gigabyte — symmetrical for upload and download — massive bandwidth, unlimited voice services, no data caps and no contracts, allowing for residents to work from home, have access to online education tools as well as streaming and gaming services. The service will also be available to businesses.”
Truestream is exclusively available to Great Lakes Energy electric cooperative members. The Hart, Newaygo and Wayland service districts encompass rural areas served by Great Lakes Energy’s electric service in parts of Allegan, Barry, Kent, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana and Ottawa counties.
Construction will begin in January 2021, starting in the Hart service area and eventually connecting all three service areas over the next few years based on registrations.
It’s unknown exactly how long construction will take. Free installation is being offered to Great Lakes Energy members who register prior to Dec. 31.
Members can visit www.jointruestream.com to register and to see the project status by area.