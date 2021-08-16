AMBER TWP. — Great Lakes Energy on Monday unveiled four new electric-vehicle charging stations, and they’re the fastest in its service area.
The chargers are a significant upgrade from the models already located throughout the region, and the hope is that more will be constructed in the future in an effort to continue to promote electric-vehicle use.
“These chargers allow us to provide an electric charge to vehicles much quicker than the Level 2 chargers we have throughout our service area,” said Brett Streby, a GLE communications official. “This is our first step into the next offering in electric-vehicle charging capability.”
The charging stations have been in the works since August 2020, according to Thomas Mann, energy programs manager. Mann said the process took some time, because the county planning commission had to sign off on it.
GLE Board Chairman Bob Kran of Free Soil and board member Howard Bowerzox did the ribbon-cutting honors, standing with fellow board members, several other members of the GLE leadership team, as well as representatives from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) and Wolverine Power Cooperative.
GLE worked with EGLE to help fund the installation of the charging stations, and the department contributed a $70,000 matching grant toward construction.
“We partnered with EGLE to help us locate and identify opportune locations for Level 3 charging stations. We’ll present them with an idea, and they’ll see if it matches up with traffic flow and demand,” Streby said. “When all those boxes are checked and it’s green-lit, they’ll match funds that we put forward.”
Sam Hogg, a representative from Wolverine Power Cooperative, GLE’s power wholesaler, explained how the charging stations work, noting that most E.V. owners have accounts for charging time.
“Someone can pull in with an electric vehicle, they swipe a card, they plug in, and it’s similar to a gas vending model, only Great Lakes Energy charges by time instead of by gallon,” Hogg said. “The largest charge can leave here with 300-plus miles in an hour, if they really want, but most people when they fill up with electric vehicles won’t fill up, they’ll top off … just to get where they’re going.”
Shari Culver, vice president of communications and member services, said the cost for customers is about 26 cents a minute for time spent at the charger, with a full charge costing around $12.
Culver said the goal is to bring more of these higher-speed chargers into GLE’s service area and continue to make it more convenient to be an electric-vehicle owner.