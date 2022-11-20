Fishing in the Great Lakes will remain the same … for now.
U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Maloney, in a three-page order on Nov. 14, extended the Great Lakes Fishing Consent Decree to read, “The Decree shall not expire until all objections to a proposed successor decree have been adjudicated.”
Several indigenous tribes, including the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, filed suit with the federal and state governments that created a decree determining fishing rights for the Great Lakes.
The decree — which was initially reached in 2000 — affects fishing in the Great Lakes from Grand Haven to Alpena in lakes Michigan and Huron while also affecting most of eastern Lake Superior.
The waters — along with much of the land that is the State of Michigan — were purchased from Native Americans in 1836. The Native Americans, though, retained fishing rights. The right to the fishing between Native Americans and non-tribal fishermen has been negotiated under the supervision of federal judges since the mid-1980s.
Maloney, in his order, noted that retired judge Michael Cavanaugh is mediating the negotiations. Cavanaugh informed the court “that State of Michigan and the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians … are at a stalemate in their negotiations regarding Grand Traverse tribal zone provisions. The two sides had until today, Nov. 21, to resolve their issues.
If the two sides could reach an agreement, sealed proposals were due to the court by 5 p.m. today. Oral arguments are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday Nov. 28, at the federal courthouse in Kalamazoo.
Maloney also wrote that a status conference on the decree will be at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 16, also at the courthouse in Kalamazoo.
Beyond the issues between the Grand Traverse and the state, the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians sought via a motion on Nov. 14 to have the consent decree declared expired with respect to the Sault. The Sault tribe argues that it can self-regulate and the court must enforce the expiration provision of the decree.
However, four of the tribes involved — Bay Mills, Grand Traverse, Little River and Little Traverse Bay — along with federal and state governments opposed the Sault’s motion.