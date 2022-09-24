Hints of impending autumn were in the air on Saturday, with beach hazards in effect and intermittent rainfall, but things cleared up in time for the annual Octoberfest celebration to proceed as planned.
Well, almost as planned. The morning rain precluded some of the kids activities that were originally on the schedule — sidewalk chalk, yard games and so on — but otherwise, the event went off without a hitch.
Octoberfest — spelled with a “c” out of reverence for the autumn brew by Bell’s, which sponsors the event along with Ludington Bay Brewing Company — drew hundreds of people to Legacy Plaza within the first hour, according to Brandy Miller, president and CEO of the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber helped the Downtown Ludington Board with organization and promotion for this year’s event, which serves as a fundraiser for other events that promote downtown businesses.
Miller said the festival was well attended, and that despite the morning showers, people were eager to come check it out.
“Thankfully the rain escaped us a little bit once we got started,” she said. “We had a bit of a wet setup, but it hasn’t kept people from coming, so it’s been a nice afternoon.”
She said it was disappointing to have to nix the children’s activities, though.
“We had chalk for the kids, but we thought we probably wouldn’t be able to get that stuff out,” Miller said. “But we were still able to have the event and have all the live music.”
The conditions being too spotty for lawn games didn’t prevent people from bringing their families.
Among the throngs of people who mingled in Legacy Plaza during the festival, there were many families and young kids.
Lee and Shelby Chapman of Grandville brought their 5-year-old daughter, Kinsley, who sat contentedly playing games on an iPad while her parents enjoyed some brews.
The couple’s been to Ludington’s Octoberfest before, while camping at Poncho’s Pond, and they’ve become big fans, Shelby Chapman said.
“It’s a great, fun, community event,” she said. “In the past years, the weather was better so they had the kids events and stuff, but (the rain) put a damper on that this year.”
“It’s an enjoyable event,” Lee Chapman concurred, adding that he appreciates the family friendly atmosphere of the festival.
“I’m glad that, over the years, they’ve kind of let kids come in and tried to do some things and have some things for the kids to have fun with,” he said. “Other than that, I just enjoy being up here.”
They said Octoberfest compares favorably to other beer festivals they’ve attended, partly because of the specific beverages on tap.
“The pumpkin beer from Ludington Bay is my absolute most favorite beer in the world,” Shelby said. “It’s amazing.”
Steve and Jody Albaitis of Grand Rapids were first-time attendees.
“I’ve never been before,” Jody Albaitis said. “We come to Ludington all the time, but this is my first Octoberfest.”
The pair were looking for a way to celebrate Steve’s 53rd birthday, which was on Friday, and they didn’t need to look any further than Legacy Plaza.
"Great music, great atmosphere," Jody said. "I mean, in Ludington, everyone's friendly and everything's fun. It's a nice little getaway moment."
There are a few things that would make the event even better, according to Steve: “more wiener schnitzel and lederhosen.”
He said with a little more German flavor, he’d be back next year “with my lederhosen on.”
The Albaitises weren’t the only ones celebrating. Spencer and Courtney Tobin were enjoying their honeymoon after being married near Ann Arbor.
They didn’t initially plan on coming to Octoberfest, but they were glad they made the stop.
“We were kind of looking at things because we knew we’d come up here,” Spencer Tobin said.
“We saw that it was here on Saturday, so we made a stop,” Courtney added.
They said the event had a lot to offer.
“It’s great,” said Spencer. “I love the options of beer, and the music’s great — it’s a great ambiance.”
Courtney said Octoberfest stacks up pretty well in comparison to the other beer festivals the couple has attended, and she appreciated the presence of food vendors like the Lakeshore Wiener Wagon and Brunch Babes.
“I like the food trucks,” she said. “The last beer festival we went to didn’t have any food, so that’s not a great combination. It’s great that they have some food options.”
Emily Spranger was also among the other first-time attendees. She was camping with a group of friends in the Nordhouse Dunes area, and scanned the local events for things to do.
“We wanted to come into town and see what was happening, and this was happening,” Spranger said. “We saw it online, so we figured we’d come in to beat the rain.
“It’s fun. Good music, great beer, a fun day trip.”
Spranger said she’s inclined to come back in the future, especially if the weather’s better.
“When it’s warm and sunny, I’ll be back for sure,” she said.
There was live music on tap from the Marek Polka Band, Jimmy Dodson and Wesley Stream, and headlining act Rocket Fuel Haulers, who performed well-known hits like “Johnny B. Goode,” Tom Petty’s “Runnin’ Down a Dream,” and Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean,” among others.
The crowd continued to swell as the festival went on, and by the time Rocket Fuel Haulers took the stage, the plaza was packed.
Miller said she was pleased with the turnout, and with the event as a whole, adding that she was grateful people were “willing to brave a little rain.”
She said attendees seemed to be “happy … that everything was still happening.”
“Everybody just seemed to be in a cheerful, celebratory mood,” Miller said.
She added Saturday night that the event brought in more than 700 paid attendees.
“That doesn’t include the 20 to 30 volunteers, and any attendees who were under 16,” Miller said.
“Overall, we are really pleased with this year’s event,” she said. “The weather held off once the gates opened, and it made for an enjoyable afternoon downtown. Attendees were happy and enjoying the beer and music.”