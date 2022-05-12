SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central High School’s gym was packed wall-to-wall with educational and professional opportunities for students Thursday during the district’s first career fair since 2019.
Forty-five colleges, employers and trade schools set up shop for the fair, offering information, applications and activities. From FloraCraft and West Shore Bank to the West Shore Educational Service District and various local law-enforcement agencies, there was something for every interest level as kids in grades six through 12 made their way through the halls in half-hour blocks.
MCC High School counselor Joan Vidac led the effort to organize the event, with a nudge from Angela Taylor of Victory Early Childhood Center. Vidac said she was elated with the turnout and the support from local businesses and educational institutions.
“Our students don’t get enough access to knowing what careers are available to them, so it’s just a great opportunity to bring in a variety of careers and colleges and give the students more knowledge of things they can do post-high school,” Vidac told the Daily News. “I’m thrilled to see we have trade schools, we have unions, we have apprenticeships, the journeymen, the local businesses — we have such a variety of places out here. I think it’s just a great opportunity for the students.”
Major local employers like Consumers Energy and Gourmet Mushrooms were on hand to teach kids about what they’re all about.
Bob Banwell and Shaun Davis of Consumers said their booth was focused on showing kids just how many jobs are available through the company.
“The biggest thing with Consumers is a lot of job opportunities all over the state,” Davis said. “A lot of people just see the linemen out working on the lines, but there’s power plant positions, secretarial positions, maintenance …
“Especially with the renewable side, and solar. There’s going to be a lot of opportunity … (from) keeping things clean … to someone with a lawnmower to keep weeds from the panels.”
At the Ludington Police Department booth, Officer Austin Morris was showing kids the various tools of the department’s trade and fielding queries about what it takes to become a police officer.
“They’re asking us about our jobs, what kind of schooling it takes, what kind of training is involved in being a police officer, and day-to-day things about being an officer,” Morris said. “There’s been some good questions, some good interest.”
He said there’s more to it than just showing kids prospective career paths; there’s an added bonus in that the event “helps us build relationships with these kids for years down the road.”
Morris said the law enforcement booths draw plenty of attention from kids, who marvel at the various tools and technologies agencies have at their disposal.
That was definitely the case with the Mason County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s office deputies parked their armored rescue vehicle outside the high school to “oohs” and “aahs” from sixth- and seventh-graders like Caden Kane and Ayden Genta, who emerged from the massive vehicle with looks of amazement on their faces. Others lined up to climb inside and check out the interior, while deputies Eric Nelson and David Barnett explained how the vehicle works.
Elsewhere, Joseph Sanna and Eric Gus from Gourmet Mushrooms showed kids what goes into the process of cultivating mushrooms, from sterilization to growing conditions to research and development.
“We both have a strong chemistry background, and we’re involved in the growing aspects, trying to maximize and test different substrates,” Sanna said.
He said the business had several students approach their booth with interest in Gourmet Mushrooms because so many of them have parents or relatives who work there.
“Definitely we seem to be a strong part of the community in terms of employment,” Sanna said. “We let (kids) know, if they stay in the area, there’s probably going to be a job for you at the plant, whether you want to go to school or not.”
Sanna said there are opportunities for all education levels, from high school graduates and students with trade and tech certificates to those with four-year college degrees. Because the science of the cultivation process is so complex, the company also seeks out employees with advanced degrees. Sanna said he works with multiple individuals with doctorates and master’s degrees.
“It’s a great option for a job and a career,” he said.
Vidac said 600 students participated, and some of the older ones might have landed jobs before the event was over. It’s happened before, she said.
“We’ve had students get hired right here. They’ve hired them on the spot,” Vidac said. “They’ll interview them on the spot. … So it’s kind of a college fair, job fair and career fair, all in one.”